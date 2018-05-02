Home Remedies To Treat Dandruff On Eyelashes And Eyebrows Instantly

When you talk about dandruff, you mostly associate it with your scalp and hair, right? But did you know you can get dandruff on your eyebrows and eyelashes too? Hmm, if you didn't know, then you've come to the right page. Yes, dandruff can be experienced in any part of the body, wherever there is hair, so that means the lashes and brows as well.

As you know, dandruff can be caused by dry skin that causes itchiness and irritation and sometimes this also leads to redness. Eyebrow and eyelash dandruff is not a serious condition but if it's not attended to in the initial phase, then this can lead to eyebrow hair loss and inflammation around the eyes.

There are various ways to prevent dandruff from occurring. For e.g., if you do not remove your eye makeup before going to bed, then the dirt will build up on your eyelashes and lead to dandruff. So, always make a habit of taking off your eye makeup with a good cleanser.

So, today, we have seven home remedies which you can use to treat dandruff on the eyelashes and eyebrows. These are as follows:

1. Almond Oil:

Almond oil contains vitamins A and E, which are good for the skin and hair. Since it is an excellent emollient, it helps to clean the skin and removes dead skin cells around the eyes. It basically helps to prevent the occurrence of dry, itchy skin that causes dandruff. The vitamins in almond oil help to nourish the hair follicles and aid the growth of eyelashes.

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of almond oil

Procedure:

• In a pan, heat one tablespoon of almond oil till it's warm.

• Now, massage the almond oil on your eyelashes and eyebrows before you go to bed. Leave it overnight.

• Wash it off with cool water.

• Follow this remedy every day.

2. Olive Oil:

Rich in antioxidants, olive oil helps to remove dandruff from the eyelashes and eyebrows. It also helps to make the eyelashes thicker and dark. Olive oil is a good moisturizer and it helps to treat dry skin and get rid of dandruff.

Requirements:

• Warm water

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• Washcloth

Procedure:

• In a pan, heat the olive oil till it's warm.

• Gently massage the olive oil on your eyelashes and eyebrows.

• Now, soak the washcloth in warm water and keep it over your eyes.

• Leave the washcloth on your eyes for 15 minutes.

• Rinse your eyes with warm water.

• Follow this remedy every day.

3. Tea Tree Oil:

Tree tea oil contains anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties that help to kill dandruff-producing bacteria and relieves itchiness. This oil is used to provide relief from eyebrow and eyelash dandruff, but make sure that you use in a limited amount. Excess use of tree tea oil can cause eyebrow dandruff.

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of tea tree oil

• Cotton balls

Procedure:

• Heat 1 tablespoon of tea tree oil in a pan until warm.

• Dip cotton balls into the warm oil and gently apply it on your eyebrows and eyelashes and leave the oil on for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this process 3 times a day.

4. Warm Compress:

The redness and irritation that's caused due to dandruff is very irritating. So, a warm compress will give you relief from redness, irritation, itchiness, etc.

Requirements:

• Washcloth

• Warm water

Procedure:

• In a bowl, add some warm water and allow the washcloth to soak in it for a few minutes.

• Keep the washcloth over your eyes and leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Re-soak the washcloth if it cools down.

• Use this remedy every day.

5. Aloe Vera Gel:

Aloe vera is a natural skin moisturizer and is also very effective to treat eyebrow and eyelash dandruff. It also helps to soothe irritation and redness that's caused due to the dandruff-causing bacteria.

Requirements:

• Aloe vera gel

• Cotton ball

Procedure:

• Dip a cotton ball in aloe vera gel and apply it on your eyelashes and eyebrows.

• Leave the gel on for about 5 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Follow this remedy every day.

6. Lemon Juice:

The citric acid in lemon juice helps to get rid of dandruff.

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

• Half a cup of water

• Cotton balls

Procedure:

• In a cup, add half a cup of water and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

• Apply this solution over your eyes with the help of a cotton ball and leave it on for 5 minutes.

• Rinse off the solution with cool water.

• Follow this remedy every day.

7. Petroleum Jelly:

The main cause for dandruff on the eyelashes and eyebrows is dry skin. So, in order to combat dry skin, we need to moisturize it. Petroleum jelly helps moisturize the skin and prevents the dry skin from flaking off.

Requirements:

• Petroleum jelly

Procedure:

• Apply petroleum jelly on your eyebrows and eyelashes before going to bed.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water in the morning.

• Follow this remedy every day.