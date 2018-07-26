DIY Yogurt Masks For Skin And Hair

Yogurt, which is a food ingredient that is found in every household, has several health benefits. It contains enzymes that boost digestive health and immunity. Yogurt is also a rich source of protein.

Did you know that yogurt is equally effective when it comes to several beauty concerns? Yes, you read that right. Yogurt, that contains lactic acid, helps in removing dead skin cells, thereby removing blemishes and pigmentation, ultimately brightening the skin. Whereas the zinc and Vitamin B in yogurt help in solving several hair issues like hair fall, frizzy hair etc.

Yogurt can be combined with other ingredients in order to benefit the skin and hair. Let us see how we can use them in the form of masks for skin and hair.

Note: The yogurt used for the below masks should be plain and unflavoured.

For Hair

1) Yogurt For Greasy Hair

Your hair becomes oily when the scalp produces excess oil. If the hair is not maintained properly, dirt and oil build up on the scalp that makes the condition of the hair worse. You can try this simple mask to get rid of oily or greasy hair easily at home.

What You'll Need?

4 tbsp yoghurt

½ glass beer

1 lemon

1 egg

5 tbsp multhani mitti

How To Prepare?

In a clean bowl, mix yoghurt, beer, egg and multhani mitti together. Now, cut open a lemon and squeeze the juice in to the bowl. Mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth paste. Dampen your hair and apply this mask on your hair covering the roots and tips of the hair. You can cover the mask with a shower cap to prevent it from oozing out. Leave it on for an hour or so.

Later rinse it off using a mild, sulfate-free shampoo with normal water.

2) Yogurt For Dandruff

Dandruff may be troublesome especially when your scalp begins to itch and lead to hair fall. Try out this yogurt mask to treat dandruff and dry scalp.

Ingredients

4 tbsp yogurt

A few drops of lemon juice

3 tsp fenugreek powder

A pinch of camphor

How To Prepare?

Mix together yogurt, fenugreek powder and a pinch of camphor. Add few drops of lemon juice in to the mixture. Combine all the ingredients together. Oil your hair first and then apply this mask all over your hair and scalp. As mentioned before, cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes. Later rinse it off in normal water.

For Skin

1) Honey And Yogurt

This mask works well in soothing scars or burn marks that you have on the skin. Along with this, it also helps in moisturising the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp yogurt

How To Prepare?

Mix together equal amount of honey and yogurt. Apply an even layer of this mask on your face and leave it on for 5 minutes. Gently massage your face after 5 minutes with your finger tips in a circular motion and later rinse it off in normal water.

2) Cocoa, Coffee And Yogurt Scrub

This mask helps in treating wrinkles and fine lines and also treats dull skin. Yogurt and cocoa contain antioxidants that will help in treating blemishes on the skin. Coffee has anti-inflammatory properties that remove dead skin cells and thus improving the blood circulation.

Ingredients

2 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp coffee

1 tsp cocoa powder

1 tsp honey

How To Prepare?

Mix all the above ingredients in the consistency of a scrub. Apply this on your face and scrub it gently in circular motions for few minutes. Let it stay for about 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off with normal water. You can repeat this remedy once every week to exfoliate the skin and get rid of pigmentation and blemishes.