Best Remedies To Get Relief From Skin Rashes

By Somya Ojha

One skin problem that can cause a great deal of discomfort is a skin rash. A majority of these rashes are caused by allergens and can be characterized by inflamed, itchy and red skin.

This type of rash can occur on any part of your body. And, its treatment would depend on the severity of the symptoms. In case of a severe reaction, it is highly recommended to consult a dermatologist to know about the underlying cause.

remedies to get rid of skin rashes

However, a majority of skin rashes are mild in nature. And, they occur when your skin gets exposed to certain allergens. Other reasons like exposure to sun rays, eczema can also cause skin rashes.

While there are several over-the-counter creams that claim to treat this skin problem, a majority of them are packed with harsh chemicals that can do more harm than good.

Instead of using such products, it is best to use natural remedies that are packed with anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can treat a skin rash and prevent the infection from spreading any further.

Here we've listed some of the best remedies that can treat a skin rash and give you relief from redness, inflammation and itchiness.

1. Rose Water

Rose water is often considered to be the best remedy for getting relief from skin rashes. Just apply rose water all over the affected area and leave it there for 15-20 minutes prior to washing it off with cold water.

2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is another remedy that can have a soothing and calming effect on skin rashes. Simply apply oatmeal on the affected area and leave it there for good 10 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

3. Olive Oil

The nourishing properties of olive oil makes it another effective remedy for treating this skin problem. Dab a little bit of olive oil onto the affected area and leave it there for 20 minutes prior to washing your skin with lukewarm water.

4. Ice Cubes

Cold compress can work wonders on this specific skin problem. Not only can it give you relief from the irritation but also reduce inflammation and redness. Just wrap a few ice cubes in a clean piece of cloth and place it on the affected area. Try this remedy several times a day to get relief from annoying rashes.

5. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is a remarkable remedy for treating this unpleasant skin problem. This herbal remedy can give you relief from the itchiness and inflammation. Just rinse the affected area with cooled off chamomile tea to get noticeable results.

6. Aloe Vera Gel

The almighty aloe vera gel is packed with skin-calming compounds that can give you instant relief from skin rashes. Just apply freshly extracted gel to the affected area and leave it there for 20-25 minutes. Afterwards, use cold water to wash off the gel from your skin.

7. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is also an effective remedy that can treat a skin rash caused by allergic reactions. Just rinse the affected area with fresh buttermilk. Let the residue stay on your skin for 10-15 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

8. Apple Cider Vinegar

The antiseptic properties of apple cider vinegar makes it an excellent remedy for treating this unpleasant and annoying skin problem. Mix apple cider vinegar with distilled water. Dip a cotton ball in the solution and place it on the affected area. After 5-10 minutes, rinse the skin with cold water.

9. Basil Leaves

High content of anti-bacterial properties in basil leaves makes it another potent remedy for treating skin rashes. Crush a handful basil leaves and mix it with water. Apply the paste all over the affected area. After 15 minutes, wash off the residue with cold water.

