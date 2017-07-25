15 DIY Homemade Lip Scrubs For Smooth Lips

We give a lot of importance to using scrubs on our face, but never think of exfoliating our lips. The fact is, exfoliation of lips is essential to keep them healthy and smooth. Exfoliation of lips becomes inevitable during winters when the lips get dry and chapped and begin to peel.

A lip scrub helps by removing dead, chapped skin, and aids deeper penetration of your lip balm into the skin. However, as the skin on the lips is porous, it is best to stay away from the artificial chemicals found in store-bought scrubs. A DIY homemade lip scrub would be a great way to achieve healthy, pink lips.

How to use lip scrubs?

Before you begin using lip scrubs, you should be aware of the right way of exfoliating lips, so that you don't end up damaging your lips.

Firstly, a lip scrub should be used only once a week or maximum twice a week, depending on the weather conditions. If you use it more than twice a week, you might strip your lips off of their natural moisture.

Instant Remedies To Get Pink Lips | Part 2 | Boldsky

It is best to exfoliate your lips at bedtime, followed by application of a good lip balm. When using the scrub, you should remember that the scrubs also contain moisturizing properties, apart from being good exfoliating agents. So, you can leave the scrub on your lips for a minute and then use a clean damp wash cloth to wash it off.

When making lip scrubs at home, they lack preservatives and may not last long. So, it is best to make them in small batches that last until two weeks with refrigeration. Before use, allow the scrubs to come to room temperature.

15 Simple DIY Lip Scrub Formulas

You don't have to invest on purchasing expensive lip scrubs available at the stores, when you can easily make one at home with the ingredients available in your kitchen. Here are 15 simple DIY effective lip scrub formulas devoid of harsh chemicals that can give you soft and supple lips:

1. Brown Sugar + Honey Scrub

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp of brown sugar

• Honey (just enough to make a paste)

• A drop of vanilla (optional)

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients and store up to a month in an air-tight glass container.

• Apply the scrub on the lips gently to exfoliate. Allow it to sit for a minute or two.

• Rinse off with warm water, or wipe off with a clean damp wash cloth.

• Follow up with a good-quality lip balm.

Benefits:

Brown sugar acts as a natural scrub and removes dead, dry skin, while honey has excellent healing properties.

2. Sugar + Honey + Olive Oil + Peppermint Oil

Ingredients:

• ¼th cup sugar

• 1 tsp olive oil

• 1 tsp honey

• A drop of peppermint oil

Method:

• Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients, so as to form a coarse paste, and store it in an air-tight glass container and refrigerate it.

• When using, bring the scrub to room temperature and rub gently on your lips. Allow it to remain for 3 minutes and rinse with warm water, follow up with a lip balm.

Benefits:

Sugar is a natural exfoliator, helping to remove dead skin, while honey heals chapped lips. Peppermint oil helps in stimulation of circulation under the lips, making our lips appear fuller, while olive oil adds moisture.

3. Chocolate Lip Scrub

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp cocoa powder

• 2 tsp olive oil

• 3 tbsp white granulated sugar

• 1 tsp almond extract

• A drizzle of honey

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a chocolate paste and store in air-tight container and refrigerate.

• Use the scrub in a gentle manner and allow it to remain for up to 3 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and follow up with a lip balm.

Benefits:

Cocoa powder helps in deep moisturization and removes tan, while almond extract nourishes dry lips.

4. Coconut Oil + Brown Sugar + Honey

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

• 2 tbsp brown sugar

• ½ tbsp warm water

• 1 tbsp honey

Method:

• Mix together all the ingredients and store it in an airtight container.

• Rub the mixture on your lips in a gentle circular motion for 3 minutes and rinse with warm water.

Benefits:

The antioxidants and fatty acids in coconut oil are excellent in nourishing the skin, while sugar exfoliates and honey heals the lips.

5. Cinnamon Powder + Olive Oil + Honey

Ingredients:

• ½ tsp cinnamon powder

• ½ tbsp olive oil

• ½ tbsp raw honey

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and store in a container.

• Apply the scrub in a gentle circular motion and rinse with warm water, follow up with a lip balm.

Benefits:

Cinnamon helps plump the lips naturally and is a natural scrub too, so you get smooth, supple lips.

6. Orange Peel Powder + Almond Oil + Brown Sugar

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp dried orange peel powder

• 10 drops of almond oil

• 2 tbsp brown sugar

Method:

• Dry orange peel and make a fine powder.

• Add brown sugar and almond oil and mix well.

• Scrub this on your lips for 30 seconds and rinse with warm water.

Benefits:

Orange peel brings out the natural colour of your lips, while almond oil helps nourish and moisturize dry lips.

7. Coffee Powder + Honey Scrub

Ingredients

1 tbsp coffee powder

1 tbsp honey

Method:

• Mix the coffee grounds and honey in a bowl and stir well.

• Dab the scrub on your lips and massage in circular motion for a minute.

• Leave it on for a minute and rinse with warm water.

Benefits:

Coffee powder exfoliates, while honey moisturizes your lips.

8. Almond Oil + Brown Sugar + Honey

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp brown sugar

• 1 tbsp almond oil

• 1 tbsp honey

Method:

• Mix the ingredients well and rub a small amount on your lips.

• Rinse with lukewarm water.

Benefits:

Almond oil is excellent for exfoliation and for moisturisation. Hence, this scrub can be used often for attaining healthy pink lips.

9. Honey + Coconut Oil + Vitamin E + Brown Sugar

Ingredients:

• 1 tsp each of coconut oil and vitamin E

• 1 tbsp. each of brown sugar and honey.

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients well and apply the scrub on your lips.

• Rinse with warm water and follow up with lip balm.

Benefit:

Vitamin E acts as a natural conditioner, while its high antioxidant properties help treat chapped lips instantly.

10. Aloe Vera + Sugar

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

• 1 tbsp cane sugar

Method:

• Get aloe vera straight off the plant if possible. Mix together with sugar and refrigerate it.

• Use the scrub in gentle circular motion on the lips and rinse with warm water.

Benefit:

Aloe vera is great for soothing dried lips, while sugar is a good exfoliator.

11. Shea Butter + Olive Oil + Honey

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp honey

• 1 tsp each of softened shea butter and olive oil

Method:

• Mix the ingredients together and apply as a scrub in gentle circular motions.

• Rinse off with warm water.

Benefits:

Shea butter, being thick and luscious, is ideal if you are stepping out for long hours in cold weather. It is excellent to hydrate your lips.

12. Yogurt + Sea Salt + Lime

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp each of sea salt and yogurt

• ¼th tsp of fresh lime juice

Method:

• Blend the ingredients to form a coarse paste.

• Rub on your lips gently and then rinse off with warm water.

Benefits:

While the yogurt nourishes and softens your lips, the sea salt scrubs away dead skin.

13. Lemon + Coconut Oil + Sugar + Coffee Grounds

Ingredients:

• 1 tsp of lemon juice

• 1 tbsp of coconut oil

• ½ tbsp each of coffee grounds and raw sugar

Method:

• Mix the ingredients well and use the scrub in gentle circular motion for 2 to 3 minutes.

• Rinse with warm water and follow up with a hydrating balm.

Benefits:

The ingredients of this tangy scrub are great to wake up your lips instantly and remove the dullness.

14. Rose Petals + Milk

Ingredients:

• Petals of 1 rose

• Milk (to form a paste-like consistency)

Method:

• Peel the petals of 1 rose and mash them well with sufficient milk to form a paste-like consistency.

• Use this as a lip scrub and rinse with warm water, follow it up with a balm.

Benefits:

Rose petals help in naturally lightening the discoloured lips, while its antibacterial properties help in healing the lips.

15. Strawberries + Sugar

Ingredients:

• 2 large strawberries

• 1 tbsp of sugar

Method:

• Mash 2 large strawberries and mix in the sugar.

• Use this scrub, and rinse off with warm water.

• Follow up with a hydrating lip balm.

Benefits:

The strawberry is a good exfoliator and when clubbed with sugar, it makes for an excellent lip scrub.

Important tips:

• Be gentle when exfoliating, and don't rub your lips harshly

• Ensure that you do not overdo the exfoliation. Do not use lip scrubs more than twice a week

• Always moisturize with a rich lip balm after exfoliation to keep your lips healthy and plump.