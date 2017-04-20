11 Best Natural Oils To Tighten Your Skin Body Care lekhaka-Monika Khajuria

As our age catches up, we notice various changes in our body, especially on our skin. Our skin loses its firmness and starts to sag. Although age is not the only reason for saggy skin, it is the most prominent one. Ageing can't be stopped, but it can surely be slowed down.

And if you don't want to spend your money and time on those expensive salon treatments, a good old oil massage can do the trick for you. But you need to understand that it doesn't work overnight. You have to be patient to see the results.

An oil massage is a simple yet powerful way to bring the firmness back to your skin. Highlighted in this article are the best oils that you can massage into your skin to tighten your skin.

1. Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is one of the best oils for tightening the skin. It contains vitamins A and E that benefit the skin. It penetrates deep into the skin and nourishes the skin. The omega-3 fatty acids present in the oil help to facilitate collagen production, thereby, making the skin firm and youthful. [1]

Method of use

Take some avocado oil on your palms and gently massage your face in upward circular motions for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil effectively moisturises your skin. It seeps deep into the layers of the skin and nourishes the skin. It has antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage, prevent sagging skin and signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. [2]

Method of use

Take some coconut oil on your palms.

Gently massage the oil on your skin in upward circular motions for 5-10 minutes before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

3. Almond Oil

Almond oil is rich in vitamin E and is highly moisturising for the skin. It contains antioxidant properties that prevent free radical damage and thus improves the elasticity and tone of the skin. [3]

Method of use

Take some almond oil on your palms.

Gently massage the oil on your skin in upward circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

4. Mustard Oil

Mustard oil has been used for body massage since forever. It contains vitamin E that helps to prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. Mustard oil is known to prevent sagging breasts and therefore, is very useful for breastfeeding mothers.

Method of use

Take the mustard oil in a bowl.

Warm up the oil in the microwave or on a flame. Make sure that it's not too hot else it will burn the skin.

Gently massage the oil on the affected area in upward circular motions for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Take a shower as usual.

4. Castor Oil

Castor oil contains fatty acids that facilitate collagen production and hence makes the skin firm. The antioxidant properties of castor oil prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. [4]

Method of use

Add a few drops of lavender essential oil to 4 tsp of castor oil and mix well.

Gently massage your skin with this mixture in upward circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water.

5. Olive Oil

Olive oil moisturises your skin and keeps it hydrated. It is rich in vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids that help to keep the skin firm and youthful. [5]

Method of use

Take a shower.

Now take a few drops of olive oil on your palms.

Gently massage the olive oil on your skin for a couple of minutes.

Let the oil properly soak into your skin.

6. Grapeseed Oil

Grapeseed oil has antioxidant and astringent properties that prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. [6] It keeps the skin hydrated. Vitamin E present in the oil improves skin elasticity and helps to tighten the skin.

Method of use

In a bowl, take 1 tbsp each of grapeseed oil and cocoa butter and blend them together well.

Take this mixture on your palms and massage it into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Let your body soak in the goodness of this blend.

7. Jojoba Oil

Quite similar to skin's naturally produced sebum, jojoba oil moisturises the skin and enhances the absorption of nutrients into your skin. It has antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage and prevent skin ageing. [7]

Method of use

Add 2 tbsp of jojoba oil to your regular body lotion.

Blend them together well by giving it a good shake.

Use this enriched body lotion as and when needed.

8. Primrose Oil

The gamma-linolenic acid present in primrose oil helps to improve the skin elasticity and prevents signs of ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. [8]

Method of use

Take a few drops of primrose oil on your palms.

Gently massage your skin using this oil in upward circular motions for about 5 minutes, before you go to bed.

Leave it overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

9. Argan Oil

Argan oil is rich in vitamin E that helps to improve the elasticity of the skin. With regular use, argan oil will help tighten your skin. [9]

Method of use

Take a few drops of argan oil on your palms.

Gently massage the oil into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for about a day.

Rinse it off while taking a shower the next morning.

10. Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil contains antioxidant properties that prevent signs of ageing. Moreover, it improves the blood circulation and thus improves saggy skin. It is, therefore, a good choice if you want to tighten your skin. [10]

Method of use

Grind half portion of a peeled cucumber to get some cucumber juice.

Add 1 tbsp of rosemary oil in it and mix them together well.

Apply this mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

11. Fish Oil

Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that nourish the skin and improve skin elasticity. Besides, it also helps to improve blood circulation and thus prevent skin sagging to make it firm.

Method of use

Prick and squeeze a fish out capsule to get the oil.

Gently massage your skin with this oil.

Leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off later.

