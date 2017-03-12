Holi 2020: Simple Tips To Take Care Of Your Skin After Holi Body Care lekhaka-Staff

Finally, Holi is here! Each one of us enjoys this festival of colours, but the only thing that we hate is the after effects! Yes, the after effects of playing Holi with artificial and chemical colours can affect your skin and hair drastically. This year the festival will be celebrated from 9-10 March.

If you often suffer from itching and inflammation after application of Holi colours, here is a short recipe for you.

Yes, we are talking about the ginger and turmeric soothing mask. This mask is not only effective to soothe your irritated skin, but this can be regularly used to get a bright and healthy skin as well.

Ingredients You Would Need

- Half ginger (probably 5-8 slices of ginger)

- 2 spoons of turmeric

- One spoon of lemon juice

- One spoon of apple cider vinegar (optional)

Procedure

- Take half ginger and peel it.

- Now, slice it into pieces (you will probably need just 5-8 pieces).

- Transfer them into a blender.

- Blend them to make a paste.

- Now, collect the paste into a separate bowl.

- Add two spoons of turmeric

- Add one spoon of lemon juice to it.

- Mix all the ingredients together.

How To Use This Mask

Ginger and turmeric face mask is extremely soothing on the skin. You should apply this mask on the face and massage for some time. Continue for 10-15 minutes and wash off with cold water. Using this remedy just after Holi can prevent skin irritation and redness on the face. Use this face mask for at least 2 times in a day to prevent any reactions or allergy on the face due to the colours.

Benefits Of Ginger On Skin

- Due to anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties found in ginger, it can help to prevent irritation and itching on the skin.

- It contains active enzymes that help to soothe the skin and prevent clogged pores.

- Due to antioxidants present in ginger, it helps to give you an even toned skin and also prevents radical damage on the skin.

- Using ginger-based face mask not only prevents irritation and itching, but it also improves the elasticity of the skin.

Benefits Of Turmeric

- Turmeric contains curcumin that not only helps to give you an even toned skin but also promotes healthy skin.

- Turmeric helps to reduce the appearance of acne and wrinkles on the face.

- It helps to clear your face, thus preventing accumulation of dust and dirt on the face.

- Turmeric also helps to reduce the oil secretion by the sebaceous glands, thus keeping your skin clean and healthy.