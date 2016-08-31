Get Glowing Skin With These Amazing Papaya Face Masks

When it comes to taking care of skin, natural products are the best. There are different fruits that help you get that glow on your face, but today we will be talking about the benefits of papaya and how you can use it as a face pack.

Some of us love papaya and some of us don't, but our skin loves papaya mainly because it contains powerful enzymes and phytochemicals that help to slow down the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. That's why, it is also known as "The Angel Fruit."

Papaya contains an important enzyme called papain, that helps to lighten skin, repair damaged skin, acts as an exfoliator, unclogs pores, removes excess sebum from the skin that causes the skin to become oily, etc.

The anti-inflammatory properties present in papaya facilitate healing that's caused by sunburns and also soothes irritated skin. The vitamins present in it help in skin rejuvenation and skin hydration.

One fruit contains a lot of important vitamins that are good for your skin health, then imagine how good your skin will feel if you combine it with other natural products?

So, today we have five effective papaya-based face packs that are great for your skin. Give it a try and you will definitely see the difference. Here are five effective papaya face packs just for you.

1. Sandalwood And Papaya For Radiant Skin:

Sandalwood contains effective skin whitening properties. It helps to reduce the spots and blemishes from the skin and makes your skin look flawless. The antibacterial and antiseptic properties of sandalwood help to ward off acne and pimple. It also helps to even out the skin tone and makes your skin glow. This pack can be used by those with oily skin or combination skin type.

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder/paste.

• 3 tablespoons of mashed papaya.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, add 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder/paste and 3 tablespoons of mashed papaya. Mix it until you get a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste evenly on your face and neck.

• Leave the pack on your face for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Use this regularly for attaining a radiant skin.

2. Honey, Milk, And Papaya For Dry Skin:

Honey is known to be a natural humectant, which means it draws moisture from the air into the skin and penetrates into the layers where it's needed the most for hydration. Honey also contains antibacterial and antioxidant properties that help to control acne and slow down the process of ageing. It is considered to be a great moisturizer.

Milk contains properties that help to make the skin bright and it reduces blemishes and dark spots.

Ingredients:

• ½ cup mashed papaya.

• 1 tablespoon of honey.

• 2 teaspoons of whole milk.

How To Use:

• Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste all over your face and neck.

• Leave the pack on your face for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Apply this pack one to two times in a week for attaining soft and supple skin.

3. Honey, Lemon, And Papaya For Acne:

Lemons are loaded with vitamin C and citric acid, which help to brighten the skin. The antibacterial properties of lemon help to treat acne and blemishes. Papaya and lemon help to clear the skin and unclog pores. It also helps to neutralize the skin's pH level.

Ingredients:

• ½ cup mashed papaya.

• 1 tablespoon honey.

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice.

How To Use:

• Take all the ingredients and mix them well in a clean bowl. Make sure you make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, apply this mixture on to your face and neck and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Rinse it off with cold water.

• Repeat this process every 3 to 4 days for clear skin.

4. Egg White And Papaya To Tighten Skin Pores:

Egg whites contain natural astringent properties that help to shrink pores and reduce their appearance. It helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and makes the skin tight.

Ingredients:

• ½ cup mashed papaya.

• 1 egg white.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, whisk the egg white until it becomes frothy and then add the mashed papaya into it.

• Mix it properly and apply this mixture on your face and neck.

• Leave the mixture on for 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Repeat this one time in a week.

5. Orange And Papaya For Oily Skin:

Orange is a natural astringent that helps to reduce the oil on the face and brightens the skin as well. The natural properties present in oranges ward off spots, pigmentation, blemishes, and makes the skin bright and glowing.

Ingredients:

• ½ cup mashed papaya.

• 5-6 pieces of orange.

How To Use:

• Squeeze out the juice from the orange and add it to a bowl containing mashed papaya. Mix it well.

• Apply the mixture on your face and neck and leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Repeat this process two times in a week for attaining a bright and glowing skin.

So, there you go. Try it out and trust us, you will love the outcome. If you do not like papaya and your mother forces you to eat it, then just make it into a face pack and feed it to your skin. Well, that way, both are happy (your mother and your skin).