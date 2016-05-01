How To Do Chocolate Pedicure At Home And Its Benefits Body Care lekhaka-Monika Khajuria

Giving your feet a relaxing treat every once in a while is very necessary. A pedicure not only relaxes your foot, but also keeps them clean and healthy. And when this pedicure includes chocolate, it sure becomes a delight.

Chocolate is being widely used in many beauty treatments nowadays. Most of you might have heard about chocolate waxing that is quite effective in removing the tanning. Chocolate can also be used to do a pedicure. Well, your dream of having a dip in the yummy chocolate might just come true. What's more is that you can do it in the comfort of your home.

Chocolate has many properties that benefit and nourish your skin to give you soft and supple feet. Apart from this, serotonin and dopamine present in chocolate work wonders to alleviate your mood and make you feel relaxed. And you don't even need to go to a parlour to get this done.

So, let's have a look at how you can do a chocolate pedicure at home and its benefits.

How To Do Chocolate Pedicure At Home

A. Things you will need

4 ½ cup melted chocolate

A basin of warm water

1 tsp Epsom salt

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp granulated sugar

¼ tsp cocoa powder

4-5 drops of almond oil

2 cup milk

A towel

Nail paint remover

Nail cutter

Nail filer

Nail paint

Foot scrub

Moisturiser

B. Steps to follow

1. Prepping your feet and toenails

The first step is to prepare your feet for the steps to follow. This mainly includes prepping your toenails

Wash your feet and pat dry.

Remove the nail paint from your feet using the nail paint remover.

If you have long toenails, use the nail cutter to cut them short.

Or if you prefer long nails, you can just file them to give them a nice shape.

Now you're ready for the next step.

2. Warm soak

Now that you've prepped your feet, it is the time for a soothing warm soak to make your feet soft and supple.

Take the basin of warm water and add the Epsom salt in it to and give it a good stir.

Soak your feet in this water.

Let them soak for about 15-20 minutes.

Once it is done, take out your feet and gently pat them dry using a towel.

3. Chocolate treat for your feet

Now is the time to give your feet a relaxing dip in a chocolate mix.

Take the melted chocolate in a big basin.

Add milk in it so as to get a thick and creamy paste.

Dip your feet in the mixture and relax.

Alternatively, you can apply this paste all over your feet.

Let your feet soak in the goodness of chocolate for about 20 minutes.

After it is done, rinse it off thoroughly and pat your feet dry.

4. Chocolate-sugar scrub

Scrubbing your feet will remove the dead skin cells from your feet and nourish them.

Take the sugar in a bowl.

Add honey and cocoa powder in it and mix well.

Lastly, add a few drops of almond oil in it and mix everything together to get a scrub like mixture. You can also use coconut oil or olive oil instead of almond oil.

Using this mixture, gently scrub your feet in circular motions for about 5-10 minutes.

Wipe it off your feet once you're done.

Rinse your feet with cold water and pat dry.

5. Moisturise

Apply a generous amount of moisturiser on your feet.

Let the moisturiser soak into your skin.

Finish it off by painting your toenails with a nail paint of your choice.

Benefits Of Chocolate Pedicure

Hydrates the skin: This foot spa is quite hydrating for your feet. Chocolate hydrates your skin. [1] Honey is a natural humectant that locks the moisture in our skin and keeps it hydrated. [2] Additionally, almond oil is a great moisturiser for the skin. [3]

Improves blood circulation: Chocolate helps to improve your blood circulation and thus nourish your skin to make it soft and smooth.

Repairs and rejuvenates the skin: Chocolate has antioxidant properties that facilitate the collagen production and improve the elasticity of the skin. It protects the skin from free radical damage and thus nourishes it. [4] Sugar is a natural exfoliator that removes the dead skin and impurities to give you a refreshed skin.

Treats sun damage and suntan: Chocolate contains flavanols that protect the skin from the harmful UV rays. [1] This pedicure is also effective in removing the tan from your skin.

Imparts a glow to your feet: The chocolate pedicure will provide a natural glow to your feet. Besides, apart from its cleansing effect, milk also helps to lighten and brighten the skin.

