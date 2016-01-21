5 Home Remedies To Grow Nails Faster! Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Who doesn't want long, strong, and healthy looking nails? All of us do! But we are often disappointed when we see our nails breaking or losing its lustre and we are forced to trim them. We also rely a lot on spas and salons and even go for those expensive manicures and nail treatments. But is that all worth it in the end?

If this question flashes your mind, it is time you step away from those expensive treatments and take a look at something more real and more natural - like home remedies. For that, you can simply use some amazing ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen and never worry about brittle or damaged nails ever.

Listed below are some really amazing home remedies to grow nails faster.

1. Banana & Egg

Bananas and eggs are a rich source of biotin that has the capacity to improve nail strength by merely using it for a few weeks. You can include banana and egg in your daily diet for the consumption of biotin or even make a nail soak at home using these ingredients.[1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp mashed banana pulp

1 egg

How to do

Crack open an egg in a small bowl.

Add some mashed banana pulp to it and whisk both the ingredients together until you get a sticky paste.

Now, dip your fingernails into the bowl and let it stay for a few minutes, preferably 10-15 minutes.

Wash off your hands with water and pat them dry with a clean towel.

Repeat this twice a day for desired results.

2. Orange & Lemon

Oranges and lemons contain vitamin C in abundance which is vital for producing collagen. Collagen is a protein that gives strength and shape to tissues that are the building blocks of your fingernails. In short, Vitamin C is triggers faster nail growth.[2]

Ingredients

½ cup orange juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

In a bowl, add some orange juice.

Next, add some lemon juice to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Soak your fingernails in the mixture for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash off your hands with water and wipe them dry.

Repeat the process twice a day for desired results.

3. Avocado, Kiwi, & Honey

Avocados and kiwi are rich in zinc that facilitates the healthy and faster growth of nails.[3]

Insufficient intake of zinc can lead to brittle nails. In fact, you might even witness some white coloured spots on your nails due to the lack of zinc.

Nails Cleaning At Home DIY: घर पर ऐसे साफ करें पीले नाखून | Boldsky

You can make a home-made paste using avocado, kiwi, and honey and apply it topically on your fingernails or you can even make an avocado and kiwi fruit juice and consume it for best results.

Ingredients

1 tbsp avocado pulp

1 tbsp kiwi pulp

1 tbsp honey

How to do

In a small bowl, add some mashed avocado pulp and some kiwi pulp.

Next, add some honey to it and blend all the ingredients well.

Apply the paste to your fingernails and let it stay for about a few minutes.

Wash off your hands with water and pat them dry with a clean towel.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

4. Fish Oil

Fish oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help to lubricate as well as moisturise your nails, thus making them grow faster and healthier. Moreover, the fatty acids also help to reduce any kind of inflammation in your nail bed, thus promoting healthy nail growth.[4]

Ingredients

5 capsules of fish oil

How to do

Crack open the capsules of fish oil and extract its oil.

Take a cotton ball, dip it in the fish oil and apply it on your fingernails.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with water.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

5. Milk & Yoghurt

Your nails are made up of fibrous protein called keratin which mainly keeps your nails healthy and protects it from any kind of damage. And, to maintain the balance of keratin in your nails, one needs to have enough intake of protein as protein is essential for boosting the production of keratin.

Milk and yoghurt are excellent sources of proteins. And, therefore, they ensure faster and healthier nail growth when used topically or consumed.[5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk 1 tbsp yoghurt (curd)

How to do

In a small bowl, add some milk and mix it with yoghurt.

Dip your nails in the mixture and let it stay for about 15 minutes.

After the said time, remove your nails from the mixture and wash your hands thoroughly.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.