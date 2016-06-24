12 Home Remedies To Treat Chapped Lips Body Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Are chapped and dry lips bothering you? If your answer is yes, then it is high time you start caring for your lips. And, how do we do that? Well, it's quite simple. Use a good, moisturising, and hydrating lip oil or a balm. Using home remedies for lip care, skin care, or hair care is quite cost-effective as well as completely safe and natural. So, why not give it a try?

But before we get on with some amazing home remedies, it is essential to understand the factors responsible for chapped lips.

What Causes Chapped Lips

Excessive exposure to the sun

Too much licking of the lips

Smoking

Consuming too much alcohol

Allergy

Medications including retinoids as well as chemotherapy drugs.

Home Remedies For Treating Chapped Lips

1. Lemon & honey

Lemon juice, a natural bleaching agent and an exfoliant, is an effective treatment for dark and chapped lips. It contains vitamin C in abundance. [1] Honey, on the other hand, nourishes and protects your lips.

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and whisk them together.

Apply it on your lips, rub it for a few seconds, and then leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with water. Apply a soothing lip moisturiser and leave it at that.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

2. Coconut oil & sugar scrubber

Coconut oil contains healthy fatty acids that provide the lips with the oils they need and make them soft and supple. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp sugar

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the sugar-coconut oil mix on your lips, rub it for a few seconds, and then leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with water. Apply a soothing lip moisturiser and leave it at that.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

3. Jojoba oil & castor oil

Jojoba oil prevents the lips from flaking. It also helps to make your lips soft. Castor oil contains fatty acids that help to restore moisture in your lips. It also helps to heal chapped lips. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp jojoba oil

1 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Mix jojoba oil and castor oil in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the oil concoction and apply it on your lips.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wipe it off with a tissue.

Repeat this every day for the desired result.

4. Raspberry seed oil & lavender essential oil

Rich in vitamin E and A, raspberry seed oil contains natural SPF that protects your lips from sun damage and retains their softness.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera pulp

1½ tbsp rice flour

1 tsp tea tree oil

How to do

Add some raspberry seed oil and lavender essential oil to a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the oil concoction and apply it on your lips.

Leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this every day for the desired result.

5. Rose petals

Loaded with vitamin E, rose petals have nourishing properties that make lips soft and supple. [4]

Ingredients

6-8 rose petals

¼ cup raw milk

How to do

Soak the rose petals in the milk for about 3 hours.

Blend the rose petals and milk to get a semi-thick consistency.

Apply the paste on your lips and gently massage for a few seconds.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes before you wash it off.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

6. Green tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and tannins that help to heal the dry and dehydrated skin on your lips. [5]

Ingredient

1 green tea bag

How to do

Take a cup of hot water and dip a green tea bag in it.

After a few minutes, remove the tea bag and place it on your lips.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then discard it.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

7. Vanilla extract

Vanilla extract helps to keep your lips soft and supple while at the same time imparting a soothing fragrance. You can combine it with sugar to make a home-made scrub.

Ingredients

¼ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp sugar

How to do

Mix vanilla extract and sugar in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on your lips. Gently scrub your lips with the mixture for a few minutes.

Leave it on for about a minute and then wipe it off with a tissue.

Repeat this every day for the desired result.

8. Cucumber

Cucumber is an excellent hydrating agent for your lips and it also helps to reduce flakiness and dryness. [6]

Ingredient

1 cucumber slice

How to do

Cut cucumber and take one slice out.

Rub the cucumber slice gently on your lips for about a minute.

Leave it on for another 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this every day for the desired result.

9. Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly seals in the moisture in your lips and prevents it from drying.

Ingredients

1 tbsp petroleum jelly

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Apply honey to your lips. Wait for a minute.

Now, apply a layer of petroleum jelly. Again, wait for a minute or two.

Gently massage your lips and leave it on for another 5 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

10. Aloe vera

Aloe vera soothes your skin and lips and it also contains natural ingredients that remove the dead skin cells. [7]

Ingredient

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe vera plant.

Apply it on your lips and gently massage for a minute or two.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat your lips dry.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

11. Cocoa butter

Cocoa butter contains fatty acids that help to keep your lips soft and supple.

Ingredient

1 tbsp cocoa butter

How to do

Rub some amount of cocoa butter on your lips.

Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes.

Wipe it off with a tissue and apply a soothing moisturiser.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

12. Olive oil & sugar

A natural moisturiser and a lubricant, olive oil helps to keep your lips soft and supple. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sugar

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the sugar-olive oil mix on your lips, rub it on for a few seconds, and then leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with water. Apply a soothing lip moisturiser and leave it at that.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

