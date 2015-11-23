Six Simple Hacks To Get Rid Of Skin Tags At Home

Skin tags are unusual skin growths that can pop up at any part of the body. These are common among both, men and women.

Though these growths are benign in nature and do not cause any pain, they can be unsightly to look at, especially if they occur in the face or neck area.

These skin growths are exceedingly common and can be easily treated. You can either visit a dermatologist for skin tag removal procedures or just try out certain hacks using natural ingredients that have proven to be highly effective in treating this common skin problem.

Today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of six simple hacks that can help you bid adieu to unsightly skin tags. Take a look at them here:

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

The anti-inflammatory properties of apple cider vinegar make it one of the most potent remedies for treating skin tags.

How To Use:

- Put 3-4 drops of apple cider vinegar in a bowl and add ½ teaspoon of distilled water.

- Dip a cotton ball into the solution.

- Place the cotton ball on the skin tag and put a duct tape over it to keep it in place.

- Leave it there for 2-3 hours.

- Rinse off the residue with cold water.

How Often:

Daily application of this remedy can help you get effective results.

2. Castor Oil With Baking Soda

Combining the goodness of castor oil and baking soda can also dry out skin tags and eventually make them flake away.

How To Use:

- Create a blend of 1 teaspoon of castor oil and ½ teaspoon of baking soda.

- Smear the paste on the affected area and let it stay there for a good 30 minutes.

- Wipe off the residue with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

Use this hack at least 3-4 times a week for speedy results.

3. Tea Tree Oil

Replete with anti-fungal properties, tea tree oil can also be used to eliminate unappealing skin tags.

How To Use:

- Mix 4-5 drops of tea tree oil with ½ teaspoon of olive oil.

- Dip a Q-tip in the resulting blend and rub it gently all over the skin tags.

- Leave it there for a good 5 minutes before wiping it off with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

Use this effective hack at least twice a day for fast results.

4. Manuka Honey

Often cited as a non-peroxide type of honey, Manuka honey is another remarkable remedy that can be used for skin tag removal.

How To Use:

- Soak a cotton ball in Manuka honey.

- Gently rub it all over the skin tags.

- Allow it to dry for 30 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

How Often:

Try using this hack on a daily basis for effective results.

5. Banana Peel

Presence of certain enzymes in banana peel enables it to remove skin tags and prevent them from recurring.

How To Use:

- Gently rub banana peel all over the skin tags.

- After 5-10 minutes, rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use this hack multiple times a day to get rid of annoying skin tags.

6. Witch Hazel

Witch hazel is astringent in nature, a feature that enables it to effectively remove skin tags.

How To Use:

- Put ½ teaspoon of witch hazel in a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of water to it.

- Soak a cotton ball into the solution and dab it all over the skin tags.

- Let the residue stay on for 20-25 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use this natural ingredient at least 4-5 times a week to get visible results.