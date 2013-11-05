Lighten Your Underarms With These Baking Soda Home Remedies Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Do you have dark underarms that make you self-conscious? Well, you aren't alone. Many of us face this issue. Extremely sweaty underarms are one of the main reasons for dark underarms. Other reasons include frequently shaving the underarms, accumulation of dead skin cells, using deodorants closely, hormonal imbalance and improper skin care routine. Nevertheless, dark underarms affect our confidence and dressing style.

You may find certain products in the markets that claim to help, but the chemicals present in those will only harm the skin in the long run.

You can count on home remedies to help you with this issue. And today, at Boldsky, we bring to you one such home remedy that can lighten your underarms. And that home remedy is baking soda.

Baking soda exfoliates the skin. It removes dead skin cells and rejuvenates the skin. It has bleaching properties that help to lighten the skin. The antibacterial properties of baking soda keep the harmful bacteria away and helps to maintain healthy skin. [1] Being alkaline, it also maintains the pH balance of the skin. [2] Moreover, it helps to prevent bad odour.

Here is how to use baking soda to get lighter underarms.

1. Baking Soda Paste

The exfoliating activity of baking soda will help to remove the dead skin cells from the underarms and thus lighten them.

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Gently massage the mixture on your underarms for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this 3-4 times a week for the desired result.

2. Baking Soda With Coconut Oil

Coconut oil keeps the moisture locked in the skin. The baking soda and coconut oil combination is quite effective in lightening the underarms. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

3-4 tsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Gently rub the mixture on your underarms for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this 2 times a week for the desired result.

3. Baking Soda With Milk

Milk contains lactic acid that exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells. It also brightens the skin and makes it smooth. [4]

Ingredients

2 tsp baking soda

2-3 tbsp raw milk

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to get a paste.

Smear the mixture all over your underarms.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

4. Baking Soda With Lemon

Lemon contains vitamin C that keeps the skin healthy. It cleanses the skin and helps to lighten and brighten the skin. [5]

Ingredients

2 tsp baking soda

Juice from half a lemon

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage it on your armpits in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this 2 times a week for the best result.

5. Baking Soda With Vitamin E Oil And Cornstarch

Vitamin E has antioxidant properties and prevents the skin from damage. [6] Baking soda, along with vitamin E oil and cornstarch, that has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe the skin, lightens the underarms and rejuvenates it.

Ingredients

¼ tbsp baking soda

½ tbsp vitamin E oil

½ tbsp cornstarch

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste.

Smear this paste all over your underarms.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this 2-3 times a week.

6. Baking Soda With Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar exfoliates the skin. It has antibacterial properties that keep the bacteria at bay. The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar [7] helps to maintain skin health and lighten it.

Ingredients

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp baking soda

Method of use

Combine both the ingredients to make a smooth paste.

Wash your underarms and pat them dry.

Using a cotton pad, gently apply it all over your underarms.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this thrice a week for the desired result.

7. Baking Soda With Tomato

Tomato has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage. The vitamin C in tomato nourishes the skin. It is very helpful in lightening the skin. [8]

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp tomato pulp

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it on your underarms.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

8. Baking Soda With Glycerin And Rose Water

Glycerin acts as a natural humectant and helps to moisturize and cleanse the skin. [9] Rose water possesses astringent properties that help to clean the skin pores. This mixture effectively lightens the underarms and keeps them clean and moisturised.

Ingredients

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp glycerin

2 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture all over your armpits.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

9. Baking Soda With Cucumber

Cucumber has high water content that keeps the skin hydrated. It contains vitamin C that provides a soothing effect on the skin. [10] Baking soda, when used with cucumber, lightens the underarms while nourishing them.

Ingredients

2 tsp baking soda

2-3 tbsp cucumber pulp

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to get a paste.

Apply this paste on your underarms.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

10. Baking Soda With Avocado

Avocado contains vitamin C and E that nourish the skin and rejuvenate it. [11] Besides, it moisturises the skin and keeps it hydrated.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

2 tbsp baking soda

Method of use

Mash the ripe avocado in a bowl.

Add baking soda in it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your armpits.

Leave it on for 20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water.

Use this 2 times in a month for the desired result.

11. Baking Soda With Gram Flour And Curd

Gram flour has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria away. The lactic acid present in curd [12] helps to maintain healthy skin and helps to lighten and brighten it.

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp curd

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply this mixture all over your underarms.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Gently massage and rinse it off using cold water.

Pat your skin dry.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

12. Baking Soda With Honey And Rose Water

Honey has antibacterial and antioxidant properties that keep the skin healthy and protect it from damage. [13] It also deeply moisturises the skin and removes the skin impurities. Rose water helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin and cleanses the skin pores.

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp honey

A few drops of rose water

Method of use

Mix baking soda and honey together in a bowl.

Add a few drops of rose water to it and mix well to get a paste.

Apply this paste on your underarms.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat dry.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

View Article References [1] Drake, D. (1997). Antibacterial activity of baking soda.Compendium of continuing education in dentistry.(Jamesburg, NJ: 1995). Supplement,18(21), S17-21. [2] Arve, R. (1998).U.S. Patent No. 5,705,166. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. [3] Verallo-Rowell, V. M., Dillague, K. M., & Syah-Tjundawan, B. S. (2008). Novel antibacterial and emollient effects of coconut and virgin olive oils in adult atopic dermatitis.Dermatitis,19(6), 308-315. [4] Smith, W. P. (1999). The effects of topical L (+) lactic acid and ascorbic acid on skin whitening.International journal of cosmetic science,21(1), 33-40. [5] Shepherd Jr, W. B. (2007).U.S. Patent No. 7,226,583. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. [6] Evstigneeva, R. P., Volkov, I. M., & Chudinova, V. V. (1998). Vitamin E as a universal antioxidant and stabilizer of biological membranes.Membrane & cell biology,12(2), 151-172. [7] Bunker, D. (2005).U.S. Patent Application No. 10/871,104. [8] Mahalingam, H., Jones, B., & McCain, N. (2006).U.S. Patent No. 7,014,844. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. [9] Haroun, M. T. (2003). Dry skin in the elderly.Geriatr Aging,6(6), 41-4. [10] Mukherjee, P. K., Nema, N. K., Maity, N., & Sarkar, B. K. (2013). Phytochemical and therapeutic potential of cucumber.Fitoterapia,84, 227-236. [11] Dreher, M. L., & Davenport, A. J. (2013). Hass avocado composition and potential health effects.Critical reviews in food science and nutrition,53(7), 738-750. [12] Balamurugan, R., Chandragunasekaran, A. S., Chellappan, G., Rajaram, K., Ramamoorthi, G., & Ramakrishna, B. S. (2014). Probiotic potential of lactic acid bacteria present in home made curd in southern India.The Indian journal of medical research,140(3), 345. [13] Burlando, B., & Cornara, L. (2013). Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review.Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology,12(4), 306-313.