Just In
- 1 hr ago Bhasm Aarti At Mahakaleshwar, Ujjain: Procedures And Aartis By Naga Sadhus
- 3 hrs ago Valentine's Day 2023: Are We Forging Relationships Under Pressure, Saying Things About Love That Aren't True?
- 3 hrs ago World Cancer Day: Types Of Common Cancer Reported In Indian Children; Can It Be Prevented?
- 4 hrs ago Mahashivratri 2023: Dreams Related To Shiva During The Time Of Mahashivratri: What Do They Signify?
Don't Miss
- Finance 5 Penny Stocks Under Rs 6 That Locked In Upper Circuit On Feb 3, 2023
- Technology Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition India Launch Confirmed: Pre-Booking May Earn Free Smartphone
- Sports WPL 2022: Gujarat Giants appoint Rachael Haynes, Nooshin Al Khadeer and Tushar Arothe as coaches
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer In Danger Zone; Here Are The 4 Milestones Achieved By Her Ahead Of Grand Finale
- News Indian pharma recalls eye drops linked to infection death in US
- Travel Do You Plan to Take a Solo trip in 2023? Know How Travel Insurance Helps
- Education UGC NET December Exam 2022: Exam City Intimation Link will be available soon; Check Details Here
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Jimny Bags More Than 15,000 Bookings – Longer Waiting Period Expected
Beauty Industry Challenges In 2023 And Viable Solutions
It should be noted that the beauty industry in India dates back to ancient times when women believed that regular kitchen ingredients had healing and beauty properties. It is evident that despite the growth of the beauty industry, many challenges and problems plague the industry in 2023, as well as solutions that can offer relief.
Who doesn't wish to attain flawless skin and fabulous tresses? We all do. Relying on beauty products to achieve your designed looks comes naturally to all of us. So, it is natural to assume that beauty brands ride high on sales and growth. But despite the high-rise growth in the beauty industry, certain unmissable problems challenge the beauty domain deeply and need practical solutions for the same.
Image: Pinterest
We have listed some key issues concerning the beauty industry and viable solutions for it:
Collab Between Brands And Influencers
Image: Pinterest
We now officially live in an era where social media is everything. That's why beauty brands believe in promoting their products and services via YouTubers and social media influencers. Since these influencers have a huge fan following online, for brands it gets easier to promote their products to maximum target consumers in less time. But since mostly the reviews and opinions given by these social media stars are vastly personal, the issues concerning credibility, transparency, and trust for a specific brand are a huge challenge.
Beauty brands instead should raise awareness of the products with transparent storytelling like videos describing the right methods to use the products, dos and don'ts, skin patch tests, and most importantly real or organic reviews instead of the paid reviews by the collaborators.
The Interpretation and Reality of Sustainability
Image: Pinterest
There is no denying that the cosmetic industry is one of the largest contributors to pollution via carbon emissions. The same causes air pollution, water contamination, and deforestation. It is a direct threat to mother earth.
Brands should actively look for alternative solutions that make their products eco-friendly in every sense. The same can include using plant-based plastics, natural cork, bio-degradable packaging, and more such green or vegan beauty measures. Using eco-friendly beauty products is not only favourable to our surroundings but also quite beneficial for the skin as well!
Offline vs Online Marketing
Image: Pinterest
There is no denying the fact that everything has gone digital including the way we shop. For buying a particular beauty product, one doesn't have to step outside the home anymore. With beauty products websites and other online domains available, a consumer can get huge discounts on their preferred beauty products. Having said that, there is still a wide chunk of consumers, especially in India who doesn't have a direct reach to the technology and rely on the off-the-shelves purchase methods. So the disparity between online and offline marketing is still a hue wherein both brands and consumers suffer in terms of sales, product availability, and more.
Brands can educate potential consumers by running consumer awareness campaigns and trying to sell the products to the right retailers as well!
False Images and High Claims
Image: Pinterest
For beauty brands, the ultimate aim is to sell their products and earn maximum profits. With social media influencers promoting their products for a commission, there is a lot of discrepancy concerning the claims given by beauty products. With the next-level technology usage, beauty products are advertised and glorified via photo-shopped images, fake reviews, and more. The same creates a misleading impact when a consumer uses or utilises a product with a mind-set of attaining photo-shopped or fake looks.
There are beauty and wellness brands that are prompting the concept of embracing yourself in the most natural form which includes wearing your scars and blemishes proudly. With good lifestyle practices and correct beauty products, one can attain desired results concerning skin, hair, and body!
Salon vs Home Beauty Services
Image: Pinterest
In this demanding and busy era, arranging for a beauty professional at home in a few minutes seems logical and almost magical. But there could be a huge difference between the levels of expertise provided by the salon expert and home beauty service provider. The outcome of the same is mostly dissatisfaction with the services offered or payments given to the service providers.
With home salons servicing in high demand, salons are getting affected in terms of sales and keeping the businesses alive. The overall at-salon and at-home beauty situation are ultimately bringing bad names to the beauty sector and the problems need to be addressed for both parallels to have a win-win game!
- skin careSkincare Regimen To Avoid and Beauty Trends To Follow In 2023
- make up tipsWedding Makeup Tips: An Easy Guide To Do Your Own Makeup For Wedding
- make up tipsMakeup Tips 2023: 5 Makeup Trends That Are Going To Be Popular This year
- skin careNew Year 2023: Must-Have Beauty Products For The New Year
- make up tipsBest Way To Remove Acrylic Nails Without Damaging Them
- hair careNayanthara's Go-To Beauty Ingredient Is Coconut Oil: 2 Ways To Use It For Your Oily Hair And Skin
- skin careHouse Of The Dragon Actress Olivia Cooke's Skincare Routine
- skin careHailey Bieber's Beauty Routine For Dry, Sensitive Skin
- make up tipsAnanya Panday To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 8 Diwali Makeup Looks Of Stars Perfect For Your Festive Look
- skin careDeepika Padukone Beauty Tips: 4 Quick Lessons You Can Learn From The Elegant Beauty
- skin careAishwarya Rai Bachchan Skincare Routine: How The Former Miss World Takes Care Of Her Skin; 3 DIY Face Packs
- skin careRekha Birthday Special: 5 Beauty Tips From The Evergreen Beauty You Can Totally Make Use Of!