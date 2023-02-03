Beauty Industry Challenges In 2023 And Viable Solutions

Collab Between Brands And Influencers Image: Pinterest We now officially live in an era where social media is everything. That's why beauty brands believe in promoting their products and services via YouTubers and social media influencers. Since these influencers have a huge fan following online, for brands it gets easier to promote their products to maximum target consumers in less time. But since mostly the reviews and opinions given by these social media stars are vastly personal, the issues concerning credibility, transparency, and trust for a specific brand are a huge challenge. Beauty brands instead should raise awareness of the products with transparent storytelling like videos describing the right methods to use the products, dos and don'ts, skin patch tests, and most importantly real or organic reviews instead of the paid reviews by the collaborators.

The Interpretation and Reality of Sustainability Image: Pinterest There is no denying that the cosmetic industry is one of the largest contributors to pollution via carbon emissions. The same causes air pollution, water contamination, and deforestation. It is a direct threat to mother earth. Brands should actively look for alternative solutions that make their products eco-friendly in every sense. The same can include using plant-based plastics, natural cork, bio-degradable packaging, and more such green or vegan beauty measures. Using eco-friendly beauty products is not only favourable to our surroundings but also quite beneficial for the skin as well!

Offline vs Online Marketing Image: Pinterest There is no denying the fact that everything has gone digital including the way we shop. For buying a particular beauty product, one doesn't have to step outside the home anymore. With beauty products websites and other online domains available, a consumer can get huge discounts on their preferred beauty products. Having said that, there is still a wide chunk of consumers, especially in India who doesn't have a direct reach to the technology and rely on the off-the-shelves purchase methods. So the disparity between online and offline marketing is still a hue wherein both brands and consumers suffer in terms of sales, product availability, and more. Brands can educate potential consumers by running consumer awareness campaigns and trying to sell the products to the right retailers as well!

False Images and High Claims Image: Pinterest For beauty brands, the ultimate aim is to sell their products and earn maximum profits. With social media influencers promoting their products for a commission, there is a lot of discrepancy concerning the claims given by beauty products. With the next-level technology usage, beauty products are advertised and glorified via photo-shopped images, fake reviews, and more. The same creates a misleading impact when a consumer uses or utilises a product with a mind-set of attaining photo-shopped or fake looks. There are beauty and wellness brands that are prompting the concept of embracing yourself in the most natural form which includes wearing your scars and blemishes proudly. With good lifestyle practices and correct beauty products, one can attain desired results concerning skin, hair, and body!