These DIY Toners Can Give Your Skin A Dewy Glow

Everyone wishes to have a dewy glow on their skin. And to achieve this look, most of us either end up splurging big money on commercial skin care products or pricey salon sessions.

These time-consuming and expensive methods may bring a temporary glow on the face but more often than not, they do more harm than good to the skin.

Instead, it is better to try out natural methods that can impart a luminous glow on the skin. And, while there are numerous methods you can try, the easiest and most effective of them all is treating your skin with natural toners.

Skin toners are all the rage in the beauty community these days because of their miraculous skin benefits. They can refresh your skin and impart a dewy glow to it.

However, a majority of the toners available in the beauty stores are infused with harsh chemicals. That is why, it is best to use homemade skin toners, as they are made with skin-benefiting natural ingredients.

Today, at Boldsky, we've curated a list of glow-boosting DIY toners that can help you get the kind of skin you've always yearned for.

These rejuvenating and refreshing DIY toners can help you get a dewy skin naturally. Along with that, they can also provide deep nourishment and hydration to the skin.

So, go ahead and try out any of the following recipes to be able to flaunt picture-perfect skin. Take a look at them here:

Note: It is highly recommended to test any of the following recipes on a patch of your skin before applying it to your face.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar + Witch Hazel + Coconut Oil

- Put 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, ½ teaspoon of witch hazel, 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 5 tablespoons of distilled water in a bowl.

- Thoroughly stir the components to get the skin-toning solution ready.

- Transfer the toner into a spray bottle and store it in a cold place.

- Use this skin-rejuvenating toner on a freshly cleansed face to get a radiant glow.

2. Cucumber + Green Tea

- Create a blend of 3 tablespoons of cucumber juice and 2 teaspoons of unsweetened green tea.

- Put the solution in a spray bottle.

- Use this all-natural toner on a daily basis to get a dewy glow on your skin.

3. Rose Water + Camphor

- Combine 4 tablespoons of rose water and 1 teaspoon of powdered camphor.

- Pour the resulting solution into a small spray bottle.

- Use this homemade toner to combat problems like acne and brighten up your skin's complexion.

4. Lemon Juice + Peppermint Tea

- Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of unsweetened peppermint tea and 3 tablespoons of distilled water.

- Pour the solution into a medium-sized spray bottle.

- Use this soothing toner to get a natural radiance on your skin.

5. Aloe Vera Juice + Lavender Essential Oil + Almond Oil

- In a glass bowl, put 3 tablespoons of aloe vera juice, 4-5 drops of lavender essential oil and 1 teaspoon of almond oil.

- Stir the ingredients to get this glow-boosting toner ready.

- Use it on a daily basis to get effective results.