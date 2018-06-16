Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Red Clay And Ginger Juice Mask To Treat White Patches On Your Skin

By Somya Ojha

Do you have prominent white patches on your skin? If so, then there is a good chance that you’re suffering from a common skin conditions known as Vitiligo. It is a condition that affects more than a million people every year.

White patches aka Vitiligo occurs when your skin loses its pigment cells, the cells that give your skin its natural colour. As a result, your skin looks discoloured and white patches develop over it. These patches mostly occur on the skin near mouth and nose.

Red Clay And Ginger Juice Mask

Though, in most cases, these patches are benign in nature, at times they may be an indication of a more serious condition or health-related problem. If you feel like there has been a rapid development of white patches on your skin, then you should immediately consult a specialist.

In general, Vitiligo tends to progress at a slower rate. However, in order to combat this condition effectively, it is essential to start treating it at the earliest.

And, while there are many cosmetic procedures that you can go for, it is wise to try out natural treatments as well. Today at Boldsky, we’re letting you know about a homemade treatment for white patches.

For this treatment, you will require two ingredients – red clay and ginger juice. Enriched with minerals and nutrients, these ingredients when combined together can help your skin function optimally while simultaneously reducing the noticeability of white patches.

Here is the recipe you need to follow to get desired results.

Note: Test this concoction on a patch of skin before applying it to the affected area to make sure that the ingredients used to suit your skin type.

What You’ll Need:

  • 1 tablespoon of red clay
  • 1 tablespoon of ginger juice

How To Use:

• Squeeze out ginger juice in a bowl and add the stated quantity of red clay powder to it.

• Mix the components to get a smooth and creamy mask ready.

• Apply the mask to the affected area.

• Gently massage for a few minutes.

• Leave the mask on for good 10 minutes.

• Rinse it off with cold water.

• Pat your skin dry and apply a light moisturizer.

How Often:

Use this mask at least 2-3 times a week to treat white patches on your skin.

Why This Works:

The combination of red clay and ginger juice can boost blood circulation in the skin, nourish it from deep within and help it naturally produce its needed melanin. The application of this mask can effectively reduce the prominence of white patches.

Benefits Of Red Clay For Skin:

• Red clay is packed with many minerals that can prove to be effective in treating problems like vitiligo. Its application can promote melanin production and lighten the noticeability of white patches.

• Red clay contains many mineral oxides that can purify skin and cleanse it thoroughly by eradicating toxins and dirt substances.

• It also has iron oxide, a compound that can strengthen weak barriers. This compound can also revitalize and brighten up the skin’s complexion.

• Red clay is cited as beneficial for treating blotchy skin tone as it is capable of renewing skin cells.

• The astringent properties of red clay also make it a remarkably effective remedy for acne and pimple.

• Enriched with minerals, red clay’s application to the skin can lead to softer and smoother skin.

Benefits Of Ginger Juice For Skin:

• Ginger juice possesses antiseptic properties that can safeguard your skin from infections. These properties also help it treat zits and prevent them from recurring.

• Topical application of ginger juice can stimulate blood circulation in the skin and fight off pigmentation.

• This natural juice works as a glow-boosting agent and can help get rid of the dull-looking skin. It also gives skin a major boost of hydration and provides a radiant glow to it.

• Ginger juice is a natural anti-ageing remedy. It can not just restore your skin’s youthfulness but also reduce the prominence of various signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines.

Application of this homemade mask can help you fight off the white patches on your skin. So, include in your skin care routine to reap the rewards of remarkable ingredients ginger juice and red clay.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Daily Horoscope: 15 June 2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue