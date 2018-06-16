Red Clay And Ginger Juice Mask To Treat White Patches On Your Skin

Do you have prominent white patches on your skin? If so, then there is a good chance that you’re suffering from a common skin conditions known as Vitiligo. It is a condition that affects more than a million people every year.

White patches aka Vitiligo occurs when your skin loses its pigment cells, the cells that give your skin its natural colour. As a result, your skin looks discoloured and white patches develop over it. These patches mostly occur on the skin near mouth and nose.

Though, in most cases, these patches are benign in nature, at times they may be an indication of a more serious condition or health-related problem. If you feel like there has been a rapid development of white patches on your skin, then you should immediately consult a specialist.

In general, Vitiligo tends to progress at a slower rate. However, in order to combat this condition effectively, it is essential to start treating it at the earliest.

And, while there are many cosmetic procedures that you can go for, it is wise to try out natural treatments as well. Today at Boldsky, we’re letting you know about a homemade treatment for white patches.

For this treatment, you will require two ingredients – red clay and ginger juice. Enriched with minerals and nutrients, these ingredients when combined together can help your skin function optimally while simultaneously reducing the noticeability of white patches.

Here is the recipe you need to follow to get desired results.

Note: Test this concoction on a patch of skin before applying it to the affected area to make sure that the ingredients used to suit your skin type.

What You’ll Need:



1 tablespoon of red clay

1 tablespoon of ginger juice

How To Use:

• Squeeze out ginger juice in a bowl and add the stated quantity of red clay powder to it.

• Mix the components to get a smooth and creamy mask ready.

• Apply the mask to the affected area.

• Gently massage for a few minutes.

• Leave the mask on for good 10 minutes.

• Rinse it off with cold water.

• Pat your skin dry and apply a light moisturizer.

How Often:



Use this mask at least 2-3 times a week to treat white patches on your skin.

Why This Works:



The combination of red clay and ginger juice can boost blood circulation in the skin, nourish it from deep within and help it naturally produce its needed melanin. The application of this mask can effectively reduce the prominence of white patches.

Benefits Of Red Clay For Skin:



• Red clay is packed with many minerals that can prove to be effective in treating problems like vitiligo. Its application can promote melanin production and lighten the noticeability of white patches.

• Red clay contains many mineral oxides that can purify skin and cleanse it thoroughly by eradicating toxins and dirt substances.

• It also has iron oxide, a compound that can strengthen weak barriers. This compound can also revitalize and brighten up the skin’s complexion.

• Red clay is cited as beneficial for treating blotchy skin tone as it is capable of renewing skin cells.

• The astringent properties of red clay also make it a remarkably effective remedy for acne and pimple.

• Enriched with minerals, red clay’s application to the skin can lead to softer and smoother skin.

Benefits Of Ginger Juice For Skin:

• Ginger juice possesses antiseptic properties that can safeguard your skin from infections. These properties also help it treat zits and prevent them from recurring.

• Topical application of ginger juice can stimulate blood circulation in the skin and fight off pigmentation.

• This natural juice works as a glow-boosting agent and can help get rid of the dull-looking skin. It also gives skin a major boost of hydration and provides a radiant glow to it.

• Ginger juice is a natural anti-ageing remedy. It can not just restore your skin’s youthfulness but also reduce the prominence of various signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines.

Application of this homemade mask can help you fight off the white patches on your skin. So, include in your skin care routine to reap the rewards of remarkable ingredients ginger juice and red clay.