Quick Tips To Get Rid Of Uneven Skin Tone

To attain a beautiful, smooth, flawless skin, we tend to slather our face with a lot of products, like primer, foundations, concealer, etc. The market is filled with beauty enhancing products, but just stop and think of the chemicals that these beauty products contain. It's not so good for the skin in the long run.

Not everyone is blessed with a flawless and even skin tone. One part of the skin will definitely be darker than the other, especially around the mouth region, nose and under the eyes. And also if you spend too much of time in the sun, then definitely you will have an uneven skin tone. So, the best way to hide these flaws would be to cover it up with a makeup.

But what if you can get the same result by using a homemade product? Homemade products are genuine, safe, and is also good for the skin. So, in today's article we have three best home remedies that you can easily make it by yourself at home and get that awesome skin. So before that, let's see what are the different causes behind uneven skin tone.

What causes uneven skin tone?

There are several factors that causes an uneven skin tone. Below we have listed four factors.

1. Excessive sun exposure:

Sun is good but too much will damage your skin cells. It causes hyperpigmentation and thus causes uneven skin tones.

2. Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation:

If your skin has sustained wounds, then the scar will get darker. Acne and pimples on your face will also leave a bad scar on your skin.

3. Hormonal imbalance:

If you are on pills (contraceptive pills) or pregnant, then there will hormonal imbalance. Hormonal imbalance will cause high production of melanin and this condition is called melasma. This normally causes uneven skin tone.

4. Ageing:

Age spots, brown spots are the result of ageing. And you will get brown spots on different areas of your face and body, which results in uneven skin tone.

Beautiful skin requires good care and treatment. So for that we have few homemade remedies that can help you get a beautiful skin.

1. Milk, Baking Soda, And Gram Flour:

Here we use goat milk because this milk is gentle on the skin than all the other types of milk. The pH level is closest to our skin. Goat's milk also helps to exfoliate dead skin cells and makes the skin smooth and evens out the skin tone.

Baking soda is a natural exfoliator as it helps to gently remove the dead cells from the upper layer of the skin and allows the new skin cells to breathe.

Gram flour contains excellent properties that helps to make the skin tight and firm.

Requirements:

• Two teaspoons of goat's milk.

• 1 teaspoon of gram flour.

• 1 teaspoon of baking soda.

Method:

• In a bowl, add 2 teaspoons of goat's milk, 1 teaspoon of gram flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda. Mix them well.

• Now apply this paste on your face and let it dry.

• Wash it off with cold water.

2. Sugar, Lemon, And Coconut Oil Scrub:

The astringent properties present in lemon helps to remove dark spots, blemishes and scars from the skin and brightens the complexion.

Sugar is a natural humectant. It keeps the skin hydrated and supple. The sugar granules act as an excellent exfoliant, meaning it gently scrubs away the dead skin cells and also keeps the skin hydrated.

Coconut oil helps to keep the skin moisturized and smooth.

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar.

• 1 teaspoon of coconut oil.

• ½ teaspoon of lemon juice.

Procedure:

• In a clean bowl, add ½ teaspoon of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of coconut oil and 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar. Make sure to mix them well.

• Apply this mixture on your face and then gently scrub with your fingers in a circular motion. Do avoid the areas around the eyes. Scrub for at least 5 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

3. Lemon Juice, Tomato, And Honey Face Pack:

Vitamin A present in tomato helps in reducing dark spots, scars and blemishes and therefore provides an even skin tone.

Honey is a natural humectant as it traps the moisture from the air into the skin and keeps the skin moisturized and hydrated. The antibacterial properties present in honey helps to fight off acne-producing bacteria and tightens the pores.

Requirements:

• 2-3 drops of lemon juice.

• 1 tablespoon of tomato juice.

• 1 tablespoon of honey.

Procedure:

• Add 3 drops of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of tomato juice and 1 tablespoon of honey in a bowl and mix them properly.

• Now, apply this mixture all over your face and leave it for 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water followed by cold water.

Go ahead and try out these super easy and quick homemade remedies, and believe us, your skin will look flawless and beautiful. Say adios to uneven skin tone! Stay beautiful!