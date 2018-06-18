Homemade Spinach And Honey Face Mask For Glowing Skin:

Our face is exposed to constant pollution, impurities, dust, UV rays of the sun, etc., which lead to dry skin, acne, premature ageing signs, etc. Beauty products like creams, cleanser, face wash, and face masks claim to cleanse impurities and provide you with a glowing skin.

And yes, they do, but you must always limit the use of these chemical-laden products, as these chemicals will strip off the skin's natural moisture. So, the best and safe way to add a glow to your skin is by using natural ingredients.

Today, we have two ingredients for you - spinach and honey. These two amazing ingredients, when mixed together, will give you an excellent result. Spinach and honey face mask is great for improving your complexion, as it helps to slow down the premature ageing process, kills acne-producing bacteria and keeps your skin hydrated and moisturized. Amazing, isn't it?

Now let us see what are the benefits that spinach and honey have on the skin.

Why Should You Use Spinach?

Spinach face mask helps to slow down ageing process because of its powerful antioxidant properties. These antioxidants protect the skin against adverse conditions like the UV rays of the sun, wind, cold weather, pollution, etc. All these environmental factors lead to rapid ageing of the skin and make the skin dry and dull.

Benefits Of Spinach For The Skin:

1. Fights off acne:

Spinach face mask helps to rejuvenate the skin and makes the face look fresh and smooth. This is because spinach contains vitamin A that acts as an anti-acne agent. And the chlorophyll present in it fights off bacteria and unclogs the pores that cause acne and pimples.

2. Reduces wrinkles:

Our body requires a lot of water since we are made up of 80% water. Consuming high quantity of water will strengthen our immune system and our body will be able to fight diseases. Similarly, spinach also contains a high amount of water. So, you can either drink it or cook it.

Either way, you will be providing your body with enough water. Also, dry skin is one of the main factors that leads to the formation of wrinkles on the skin. Spinach contains vitamin C and iron, the important components that produce collagen. Collagen is a protein that is responsible for skin and muscle elasticity.

3. Repairs the skin:

Rich in vitamins A and C, spinach helps to keep the skin smooth and helps to build the skin cells. The protein (collagen) maintains the elasticity of the skin.

4. Improves complexion:

Spinach contains folate and vitamin K that help to fight off acne, stretch marks, dry skin, etc. It basically provides a glow to the skin.

5. Acts as a sunscreen:

The vitamin B in spinach helps protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun, slows down premature ageing and other skin-related problems.

Why Should You Use Honey For The Skin?

Honey provides us with a wide range of benefits.

1. Fights off acne and pimples:

The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties present in honey not only remove excess oil from the skin but also clear off clogged pores, the main reason for acne and pimple breakout.

2. Hydrates the skin:

Hydrated skin leads to glowing skin. Being a natural humectant, honey helps to draw moisture from the air into the skin, therefore always making sure that the skin is hydrated.

3. Lightens the scars:

Honey contains antiseptic properties that are very important for healing inflammation on the skin. It also lightens pimples and acne scars and the antioxidants present in it help to repair damaged skin.

4. Adds a natural glow:

Honey contains useful components that help to provide a natural glow to the skin.

Homemade Spinach And Honey Face Mask For Glowing Skin:

Spinach combined with honey is an excellent food for the skin, as it will give the required nutrients to the skin and make the skin look soft and glowing.

Requirements:

• 1 cup of chopped spinach

• 1 tablespoon of raw honey

• 1 teaspoon of almond oil

Procedure:

• In a blender, add 1 cup of chopped spinach and make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, transfer that paste into a clean bowl and add 1 tablespoon of raw honey and 1 teaspoon of almond oil.

• Apply this mask on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Use this mask 1-2 times in a week for attaining a glowing skin.

We have added almond oil to this face mask because almond oil helps to plump the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It also acts as a gentle exfoliator, meaning it helps to remove the dead skin cells and makes the skin smooth and soft.

It's amazing how natural ingredients can help us attain a glowing and soft skin. So, go ahead and try it for yourself, ladies.