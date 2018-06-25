Nourishing Shea Butter Face Cream Recipe For Dry Skin

Dry skin is one skin type that requires constant care, as it is prone to flakiness and dullness. There are tons of skincare products that you can use for this skin type, however, a face cream is a must use, as it helps retain moisture in the skin whilst providing a natural glow to it.

There are various types of face creams available in the stores that are specifically made for dry skin. However, most of these creams have harsh chemicals in them that may give your skin temporary relief from dryness, but also can lead to premature signs of ageing.

The good news is that you can create your own face cream. For ages, women have been whisking their own face creams using natural ingredients that can benefit dry skin type.

Today, at Boldsky, we're sharing the recipe of one such face cream that can nourish dry skin type and help it stay well moisturized and hydrated.

This incredibly soothing face cream restores moisture to the skin, brightens up the complexion and provides nourishment to the deep layers of the skin.

So, instead of opting for a store-bought face cream, create your own to achieve healthy and flawless skin.

Here is the recipe for making a face cream for dry skin.

What You'll Need:

• 3 tablespoons of shea butter

• 1 tablespoon of almond oil

• 1 tablespoon of avocado oil

• ½ tablespoon of buckthorn oil

• ½ tablespoon of rosehip seed oil

• 5-6 drops of lemongrass oil

• 10 drops of lavender essential oil

• 5-6 drops of geranium oil

How To Make:

• Put the stated quantity of shea butter in a pan.

• Keep the pan on a stove and let it heat on medium level for a little while.

• Once it has melted, take the pan off the stove.

• Let it cool for a little while before adding the oils to it.

• Stir thoroughly to get the material ready.

• Transfer the resulting blend into a container and store in a cold place.

How To Use:

• Clean your face with the regular face wash.

• Pat it dry and dab the cream all over the facial skin.

• Use this ultra-nourishing cream daily to soothe dry skin.

Benefits Of All The Ingredients:

Shea Butter - This skincare ingredient in replete with vitamins A and E. These vitamins can lock in moisture in the skin and prevent it from drying out. This nutrient-rich ingredient can also provide nourishment to the deep layers of the skin. It also boosts collagen production in the skin and slows down its ageing process.

Almond Oil - Loaded with skin-benefiting fatty acids, vitamins and minerals, almond oil aids in reversing the clock on your skin. One of the vitamins it contains in abundance is vitamin E, this helps almond oil provide moisture to the skin and ward off dryness and flakiness.

Avocado Oil - Avocado oil contains oleic acid, a compound that can moisturize the skin and give it a major boost of hydration. Apart from that, the high content of vitamins in this oil can safeguard your skin from the damaging free radicals. Also, its sebum-absorbing abilities can help you achieve a grease-free skin.

Buckthorn Oil - Renowned for its rejuvenating and healing properties, buckthorn oil is known to be an exceptional oil that can provide a deep nourishment to dry skin type. This oil is also a rich source of vitamin E, a vitamin that assists in combating the signs of ageing. Aside from these benefits, this oil is also capable of fading away acne scars and blemishes.

Rosehip Oil - Rosehip oil has the potential to make coarse skin soft and smooth. It contains B-carotene, fatty acids and vitamins C and E. All these compounds enable this oil to benefit your skin in numerous ways. Be it warding off premature signs of ageing or imparting a natural glow to the skin, this oil can do it all.

Lemongrass Oil - This incredible essential oil is a true favourite for skin care purposes because of its antiseptic and astringent properties. It can function as a skin cleanser whilst providing a dewy glow to the skin.

Lavender Oil - Famous for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, lavender essential oil is a wonderful essential oil that deserves a spot in your skincare routine. It can be used for combating acne breakouts and for calming irritated skin.

Geranium Oil - A common ingredient of commercial face creams, geranium oil can help brighten up your skin's complexion and make the dark spots less noticeable.

All these components offer innumerable benefits to the skin. When teamed together, they can soothe dry skin whilst improving its appearance.

