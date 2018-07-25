Mix These Ingredients & Make Your Own Lipstick At Home Easily

There are amazing brands with awesome lip colours available in the market and the most sought-after ones are always a little bit heavy on the pocket. Don't you all agree, ladies?

Well, you might find the same brand in a much cheaper price; but you need to be a wee bit more careful because there are a lot of duplicate products in the market.

The chemicals and the lead content in duplicate products are high and can cause darkening of the lips, lip discolouration, dry lips, etc. So, either you go for an expensive and good quality product or you make your own using a few ingredients that are available in your kitchen.

Yes, you heard it correct, right from your kitchen! Making a homemade lipstick is fun because you will be able to make your own unique colours and save a lot of money as well.

So, today, we will teach you a simple, cost-effective, chemical-free method to make a lipstick at home. This basic recipe will create a clear, smooth lipstick that is very protective and moisturizing.

It's safe to use, as the ingredients that we will be using are all natural, so you can use it on your lips and skin as well. Let's see how it's done now, shall we?

1. Ingredients Required:

The basic ingredients that are required to make an all natural lipstick are as follows:

Butter (you can either use shea butter, almond, mango or avocado) - 1 teaspoon

Beeswax or beeswax beads - 1 teaspoon

Oil (almond, jojoba, extra virgin olive oil) - 1 teaspoon

A microwave friendly bowl

Empty chapstick or lipstick tubes, or a small cosmetic pot (with a secure lid)

2. Get Some Colours:

You don't have to go anywhere else to get your favourite colour. Just step right into the kitchen and you'll be surprised to know that the amazing products that are in your kitchen can give you just the right shade of lipstick. Be it red, orange, yellow, pink, etc.

• Gorgeous reds and pink shade:

You can get this shade with the help of beetroot powder or crushed beetroot chips.

• Reddish-brown shade:

In order to attain this colour, cinnamon powder will do the trick.

• Dark and deep brown shade:

Get this shade from the delicious cocoa powder.

• Copper tones:

Our everyday spice (turmeric) will do its magic.

Note: Since this product is all natural, all the colours will be mild and earthy.

3. Mix It All Up:

In a microwave-friendly bowl, mix all the above-mentioned ingredients, except the colours.

Heat this mixture in your microwave for 30-second intervals.

Stop and check between each cycle and see if the ingredients have melted or not. Once all the ingredients have melted, remove the bowl from the microwave and stir the mixture properly.

If you don't have a microwave, then you can use the double-boiler method.

• Take a thick and large pan and add 5 cm level of water into it and then heat it up.

• Put all the ingredients, except for the colour, in a small vessel and carefully put it in the larger vessel.

• Now, stir and blend the ingredients, while the vessel is still on the burner. Make sure you mix them well.

Now, you can pick your colour and depending on how intense you want the shade, add 1/4th to 1/8th teaspoon to the mixture. To start with, add a little bit of colour, mix and stir and then check. Repeat this a few more times until you get your desired colour.

Your Lipstick Is Ready:

Before your mixture cools down, pour it into the empty container or in an empty tube. Leave the lipstick overnight and make sure that it's secured properly with a lid. Leave the lipstick overnight for it to cool down and harden.

The next morning, you will get your very own all natural homemade lipstick. You will never be bored, as you will be able to make your own shade every single day.

So, ladies, there you go. Isn't it super easy? So, colour those pouts with this all natural homemade recipe. Go ahead and give it a try and you will definitely fall in love.