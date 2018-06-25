How To Use Turmeric Powder For Skin Pigmentation

Skin pigmentation is one of the biggest skin-related concerns these days. Caused by an overproduction of melanin in the skin, this condition can cause dark spots and patches to develop on the surface of the skin.

There are various factors that can alter the melanin production in the skin. The most common ones are sun damage and certain health conditions.

Regardless of the reason, tackling with this skin condition can be quite difficult. It causes dark spots, uneven complexion and can even lead to other unsightly problems.

For ages, women worldwide have tackled this skin condition with wonderful natural ingredients like turmeric powder. Yep, you read that right! Turmeric powder is not just a kitchen staple but an exceptional remedy for treating a plethora of skin problems like pigmentation.

It can act as a skin-bleaching agent, brighten up the complexion and lighten the noticeability of dark spots. That is why it is often used for treating pigmented skin.

However, to embrace the goodness of turmeric powder, it is best to use it with other equally effective skincare ingredients. Here is a list of different ways in which you can use this traditional ingredient for skin pigmentation.

1. With Egg White

The combination of egg white and turmeric powder can effectively deal with the overproduction of melanin and make the dark spots fade away.

How To Use:

Put an egg white in a bowl and add turmeric powder to it. Mix and apply the resulting blend on the affected areas. Let it dry for 10 minutes before rinsing it off.

2. With Honey

Honey used with turmeric powder can remove the pigmented layers of skin. It can also deeply nourish your skin and treat the pigmentation problem.

How To Use:

Create a blend of a pinch of turmeric powder and 1 tablespoon of honey. Slather the paste on the pigmented area and massage with your fingertips. Leave it on for another 10 minutes before rinsing it off thoroughly with water.

3. With Aloe Vera Gel

The nutrients in aloe vera gel teamed with the goodness of turmeric powder can lighten pigmented parts and restore the moisture in your skin.

How To Use:

Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel and mix with a pinch of turmeric powder. Slather the concoction on the troubled area. Gently massage the skin with your fingertips. Let the gel settle in your skin for 15 minutes. Wash it off thoroughly with water.

4. With Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains a high content of vitamin C and this property combined with the goodness of turmeric powder can reduce melanin production in the skin and treat pigmentation.

How To Use:

Mix 1 teaspoon of each, distilled water and lemon juice with a pinch of turmeric powder. Soak a cotton ball in the blend and dab gently on the affected area. Rinse off the residue after 5 minutes with cold water.

5. With Cucumber And Olive Oil

Cucumber is a source of skin-bleaching properties, while olive oil contains powerful antioxidants that can repair the damaged skin. These two components teamed with turmeric powder can reduce the noticeability of dark spots.

How To Use:

Mix 1 teaspoon of cucumber juice, ½ teaspoon of olive oil and a pinch of turmeric powder. Evenly spread the paste all over the affected area. Allow it to stay there for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

6. With Yogurt

Two remarkable ingredients like turmeric powder and yogurt when put together can work wonders on pigmented skin. This concoction can exfoliate the skin and effectively treat overproduction of melanin.

How To Use:

Create a paste of a pinch of turmeric powder and 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Put the paste on the troubled area and leave it on for the night. In the morning, rinse your skin with lukewarm water.

7. With Rice Powder And Rose Water

Rice powder is known to be a good skin-lightening agent, while rose water can heal skin. These two remedies teamed with turmeric powder can not just have a negative impact on the overproduction of melanin but also fade away the dark spots.

How To Use:

Take a bowl, put 1 teaspoon of rice powder, a pinch of turmeric powder and 2 tablespoons of rose water in it. Smear the paste on the pigmented area. Let it stay there for 10 minutes. Rinse off the residue with cold water.

So, go ahead and upgrade your skincare routine by using any of these homemade concoctions to treat skin pigmentation.

