How To Use Pineapple For Skin Care?

Caring for your skin is of utmost importance as it requires a lot of care and pampering so that it continues to remain healthy visibly as well as from within.

With the exposure to extreme sunlight, harmful UV rays, pollution and the toxic agents of the environment, there can be a lot of havoc caused to your skin's health. This is where home remedies and the use of natural products come into help.

Going for chemical-based skin treatments at salons makes you invest thousands but only gives you a temporary result. Moreover, chemical-based treatments do not do any good for your skin health in the long run.

Switch to the use of natural remedies so that your skin continues to remain gorgeous and healthy as you age. The best home remedies come in the form of using fruits and vegetables in their original form and one such fruit that can grant you a flawless skin is pineapple.

Apart from being a delicious and juicy fruit in itself, pineapple shows ample skin health benefits as well. This is one such fruit that is sure to be available in almost every household.

Pineapple For The Skin

As we all know, vitamins are highly important to maintain a good skin. Pineapple is a fruit that is readily available and is super refreshing, especially during the summer and humid weather conditions. It is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants that do wonders to your skin and overall health. Pineapples are packed with vitamins C, A and K.

Benefits Of Pineapple For The Skin

1. Vitamin C For The Skin:

Heals almost all skin issues.

Most of the people lack this vitamin in their body; hence, consuming pineapple is important.

Vitamin C nourishes and heals the skin from within.

Excess of vitamin C gets flushed out of the body naturally.

2. Vitamin A For The Skin:



Vitamin A possesses antifungal properties.

It keeps acne and breakout under control.

3. Vitamin K For The Skin:

Vitamin K is important for blood clotting. It heals your bruises.

It can reduce stretch marks, scars and cellulite.

Pineapple is the go-to fruit if you wish to have a perfect skin that is flawless and free of scars, acne, blemishes and sun damage.

Consuming Pineapple For Good Skin Health

The best way to use pineapple to improve your skin health is to incorporate it in your diet. If not daily, at least thrice a week of pineapple consumption should do ample good for your skin health.

Apart from a daily healthy diet of fruits and veggies, try drinking pineapple juice often. It is the most refreshing drink, especially after you have been out during a hot and humid day.

Ways To Use Pineapple For The Skin

• Using Pineapple Face Packs:

You can consider adding pineapple juice to any of the face packs that you regularly use. You can add pineapple juice to face packs made of fuller's earth, honey, turmeric, Bengal gram powder, etc.

Apply the pack onto your face and neck. Leave it on for about 5 minutes and then wash it off using cold water.

• Using Pineapple Face Scrub

Take a slice of pineapple and mix it with sugar, coconut oil and honey. Apply this onto your face and leave it for about 5 minutes. Gently scrub it and wash it off using lukewarm water. After washing, splash cold water onto your face. This would close all the pores on your face.

• Using Pineapple As A Tan Remover

If you have a stubborn tan, then pineapple can come to your rescue. Pineapple serves to be a great tan remover. This fruit works very well in helping you remove pigmentation and even out your skin tone. To use pineapple for removing tan, take the pulp of this fruit and mix it with honey. Apply it on your face. Leave it on for about 5 minutes. Wash it off using cold water after it has dried.

Precautions To Take When Using Pineapple In Your Daily Skin Care And Beauty Regime

• Do not keep the pack or scrub containing pineapple, in any form, on your face for more than 5 minutes. This is so because pineapple is rich in acids.

• If left for long, the acids in the pineapple can begin to sting, damaging your skin. It could result in severe rashes when left beyond 5 minutes.

• After removing the face pack, apply a good hydrating moisturizer.