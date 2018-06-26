How To Use Green Gram For Dandruff

Dandruff is an exceedingly common hair problem that plagues millions of people of all age groups. It causes flakiness and itchiness in the scalp and if not taken care of, it may lead to other harrowing conditions such as hair loss and thinning.

There is no permanent cure for this problem, however, it is possible to keep it under control. And, while there are plenty of anti-dandruff hair products available in the stores these days, a majority of them are infused with harsh chemicals.

Using these products may give you a temporary relief from the itchiness and white flakes; however, they may end up causing a long-term damage to your hair.

Fortunately, there are natural alternatives to commercial anti-dandruff products. We're talking about natural hair care ingredients that have been around for ages. And, one such ingredient is green gram (moong dal).

This common kitchen staple is an excellent source of minerals, vitamins, proteins and fibre. These properties make green gram an exceptional remedy for a plethora of harrowing hair conditions such as dandruff.

It can soothe an irritated scalp, reduce itchiness, restore moisture and ward off flakiness. Also, it can strengthen your tresses from the roots, whilst adding a natural shine to them.

Before we let you know about the way in which you can use green gram to treat dandruff, here are some of the common factors that cause dandruff.

Potential Causes Of Dandruff:

• Fungal infection is cited as a common cause for this harrowing hair condition. It can cause itching and flakiness.

• People with dry scalp are also prone to the dandruff problem, as dryness can cause the dead skin cells to slough off and lead to severe itching in the scalp.

• Not just dry scalp, in fact, people who have extremely oily scalp are also prone to this annoying problem.

• Another major cause is a dirty scalp. Accumulation of dirt substances, toxins and dead skin cells can lead to clogged up hair follicles. This, in turn, can cause dandruff and other harrowing hair-related problems.

• Dandruff is common among people who suffer from skin disorders like Psoriasis and Eczema.

• Unhealthy lifestyle and improper diet are also contributing factors to this troubling condition.

Here is the recipe that you need to use for getting rid of dandruff.

What You'll Need:

4 tablespoons of green gram

1 big bowl of water

How To Use:

• Soak the stated quantity of green gram in water for 6-7 hours.

• Mash the soaked material to get the paste ready.

• Rinse your hair with lukewarm water.

• Put the paste on to the scalp and gently massage for 5-10 minutes.

• Wash off the residue thoroughly with lukewarm water and do not use a shampoo.

How Often:

Twice a week, treat your scalp to this natural remedy to banish dandruff for good.

Alternative Method:

• Mix 2 tablespoons of green gram powder with 3 tablespoons of yogurt.

• Slather the paste all over the scalp area.

• Cover your head with a shower cap.

• Let it settle for about 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Use this method once a week to control dandruff.

Benefits Of Green Gram For Hair:

• Application of green gram can soothe irritated skin on the scalp. By doing this, it also gives the scalp a major boost of hydration and keeps the flakiness at bay.

• This natural remedy is enriched with proteins and fibre that can keep your scalp clean and prevent the build-up of dead skin cells.

• One of the vitamins present in green grams is vitamin B. This specific vitamin assists in hair growth and can fight off breakage.

• Packed with nutrients, this natural ingredient can add shine to lacklustre hair.

• Green grams are loaded with powerful antioxidants. This enables it to provide a deep nourishment to the hair and repair the damage caused by harsh sun rays and environmental pollutants.

Tips To Follow:

• Maintain a proper hair care routine and make sure that you clean your hair at least 2-3 times a week.

• Use hair care products that are specifically formulated for your hair type.

• Treat your tresses with masks to help them stay well moisturized and hydrated at all times.

• Use natural remedies instead of store-bought products to fight off dandruff, as most of these products contain a wide array of chemicals that may do more harm than good.

So, include green gram in your hair care routine to eliminate dandruff and help your precious locks stay healthy and look gorgeous.