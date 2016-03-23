How To Get Rid Of Dandruff Using Effective Home Remedies

Unfortunately, dandruff is a problem that has a tendency to occur all year round, no matter what the season. With some people, it can turn into an embarrassment when there is too much dandruff.

We can assure you that this is nothing to be ashamed about, as dandruff is one of the most commonly known hair and scalp-related issue.

We know how it could be a cause for concern if there is too much dandruff happening, as then it would start to show on your scalp. Sometimes, dandruff even falls off the scalp and lands on the clothes. This can be really cumbersome, as it makes people hesitant to wear dark coloured clothes.

More often than not, anti-dandruff shampoos are very harsh and tend to dry out the hair in the process of removing dandruff. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the dandruff will actually go for real.

We are listing out all these home remedies that would not dry out your hair, but still would help get rid of your dandruff issues.

1. Baking Soda: Mix one teaspoon of baking soda with two teaspoons of olive oil. Apply this to your scalp as a mask and leave it on for ten to fifteen minutes. Then, wash your hair with shampoo like you usually would. Baking soda is antifungal and antibacterial, which helps kill the microbes that cause dandruff. The olive oil makes sure that the baking soda does not strip your hair and scalp off its natural oils in the process of removing dandruff, as if applied on its own, baking soda too can be very drying for the hair.

2. Mint Leaves: This remedy is perfect for people suffering from itchy scalp due to dandruff. Dandruff often causes intense itchiness. Make a paste out of about five mint leaves mixed with two to three teaspoons of yogurt, according to the volume of your hair. Apply this paste on your scalp and leave it on for half an hour, then you can wash your hair with a shampoo. Mint leaves are antiseptic and have anti-inflammatory properties. This, along with the cooling effect of yogurt, will help get rid of the itch and cleanse your scalp off dandruff.

3. Fenugreek: Fenugreek, or methi, is an important remedy for dandruff, as it nourishes the scalp and conditions the hair follicles. It is really good for people with sensitive scalp issues like dandruff and scalp acne, which is often a result of dandruff. For this, make a paste out of sesame oil and fenugreek seeds and apply this on your scalp. Keep this on for about an hour and then wash your hair and do this carefully so that none of the grits from the fenugreek remain on your scalp.

4. Onion: Onion juice contains a lot of nutrients that strengthen the hair and help kill the microbes that cause dandruff. For this, make a paste of onion in a blender. You can apply this on your scalp. For people with dry hair, you can add a few teaspoons of aloe vera gel, just for some added moisture to your hair. After ten minutes, you can wash your hair. Be sure to wash very well, else the smell of onions may stay on the hair.

5. Black Pepper: Mix half a small teaspoon of black pepper powder with two teaspoons of olive oil and apply this to your scalp. Leave this on for a maximum of fifteen minutes and then shampoo your hair like you usually would. Black pepper acts as a natural astringent for your scalp, which means it balances the pH level of the scalp and also exfoliates the dead skin of the scalp. Black pepper also stimulates hair growth.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar: This is the simplest remedy for dandruff. All you have to do is mix one part apple cider vinegar with three parts of water to dilute the vinegar. Apply this on your scalp and leave it on for half an hour before you wash your hair. Again, people with dry hair may add honey to this hair mask to provide additional moisture to the scalp. Apple cider vinegar is loaded with natural probiotics, which kill bacteria that cause dandruff and also kill fungus. This remedy also conditions the hair and leaves it soft and smooth.

7. Garlic- Make a paste out of two to three cloves of garlic and some olive oil. Apply this paste on your scalp for about ten minutes. Garlic is an antifungal and anti-candida compound, which kills fungus and Candida, which is a virus known for causing issues like dandruff and yeast infections. In fact, garlic is often suggested as a remedy for yeast infections as well. It kills dandruff and reduces the itch on the scalp.