How To Use Curry Leaves For Hair Growth?

Curry leaves are an inevitable part of our daily cooking. We use them to add flavour and garnish our dishes. Our ancestors had long realized the immense medicinal value of curry leaves and they used it for both health and beautification purposes.

The benefits of including them in the diet are many, ranging from improving the function of small intestine to prevention of cancer. Lately, curry leaves have found a place in the beauty department too, with many hair care oils and skincare products using them as an important ingredient.

They are very beneficial in stimulating hair growth when added to diet and also when used topically as hair oils, hair masks, etc. They prevent almost all causes that lead to hair fall such as dandruff, oily scalp, itching, etc., and work as an one-stop cure for all hair-related problems.

Let us understand how curry leaves help in maintaining healthy hair, and how we can include them as a part of our hair care routine for healthy hair growth.

How Are Curry Leaves Beneficial For Hair Care?

• Curry leaves are high in antioxidants that help in keeping the scalp moisturized, helping in getting rid of the dead hair follicles.

• Curry leaves are rich in amino acids that strengthen follicles, preventing breakage and keeping them healthy.

• Being a great source of proteins and beta-carotene, they arrest hair loss and thinning of hair.

• Curry leaves can be mixed with your hair oil and used for conditioning and nourishing the hair. It also prevents premature greying of hair.

• Excess exposure to chemical treatments and pollution can damage our hair. Due to the abundance of several essential nutrients in curry leaves, they are effective in repairing damaged roots.

• The rich presence of iron, calcium, vitamin C and phosphorous, apart from proteins, carbohydrates and fibres in curry leaves strengthens your hair follicles. Being high in Vitamin B6, they act as a hormone regulator in the process of arresting hair loss, as they are capable of strengthening the hair roots and shafts (section of the hair above the scalp).

Ways To Use Curry Leaves For Hair Care And Hair Growth

To make the best use of curry leaves for hair care, they can be used as a hair oil, hair tonic, hair mask and can be incorporated into your diet. Curry leaves should be used fresh to get the best results, as they have a good life span.

They can also be refrigerated for future use, but ensure that you do not leave them out of the refrigerator for a longer duration, as they may lose their flavour and nutrients.

As A Hair Oil

Ingredients:

• A handful of fresh curry leaves

• 2-3 tablespoons of coconut oil

How to Prepare:

1. Pour the coconut oil into a pan and add curry leaves to it.

2. Heat the oil until you notice a black residue being formed around the leaves.

3. Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to cool down.

4. Strain the solution and store it in an air-tight container.

How to Apply:

• Gently massage the oil to your scalp with your fingertips in slow circular motions.

• Concentrate more on the roots and tips of your hair.

• Leave it on for a minimum of an hour and rinse with a shampoo.

How Often to Apply:

Use this recipe as a hair tonic twice or thrice in a week for effective results. You will notice considerable changes within a month. That is because regular massaging with oil stimulates the scalp and boosts hair growth.

How Does This Work?

While coconut oil is well known for its penetrating properties and helps in keeping your hair moisturised and nourished, the infusion of the oil with the nutrients in curry leaves, particularly the Vitamin B6, helps strengthen the hair roots, hair shafts and arrests hair fall.

As A Hair Mask

Ingredients:

• A handful of curry leaves

• A handful of neem leaves

• 2-3 tsp of yogurt

How to Prepare:

1. Mix together curry leaves, neem leaves and blend until they form a thick paste.

2. Add in the yogurt (can use upto 4 tbsp, depending on the length of your hair).

3. Mix all the ingredients until they form a smooth paste.

How to Apply:

1. Apply the mask on to your scalp and gently massage in circular motions.

2. When massaging, ensure that all of your hair from the roots to tips is coated with this mask.

3. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes until it dries up.

4. Then wash off the paste with a shampoo.

Tip: The yogurt can also be substituted with 2 tbsp of milk.

How This Recipe Works:

Yogurt works as a good cleanser, hydrating the scalp. It removes dandruff and dead cells, and makes your scalp soft and fresh. The curry leaves provide all the essential nutrients necessary for hair growth, while also improving follicle health and removing impurities. They also prevent premature greying of hair. Neem leaves are antifungal and hence prevent other hair problems such as dandruff and itchy scalp.

How Often to Use:

This recipe can be used as a hair mask once a week for effective results to boost scalp health. They help in making your hair soft, shiny and manageable.

As A Hair Tonic

Curry leaves can make a great natural hair tonic. Here's how you can use them as a hair tonic.

Ingredients:

• A handful of curry leaves

• A cup of warm water

How to Prepare:

1. Take water in a bowl and drop 2 to 3 curry leaves in it.

2. Mix them well until the leaves get soft and the water turns green in colour.

3. Wait until the tonic cools down completely.

How to Apply:

1. Once the solution is completely cool, massage it onto your hair, focussing on the roots and the tips in particular.

2. Continue doing this for 10 to 15 minutes.

How Often to Use:

Do this at least twice a week.

We all know that hair care is not just about topical application of oils and masks. It is also the nutrition that you provide to the body that contributes to hair growth. So, include curry leaves in your diet to achieve maximum results. You just need to powder the curry leaves and add it to your rice or gravies.