How To Use Argan Oil For Skin Lightening

Our skin gets its natural colour from a particular pigment that is commonly referred to as melanin. And lack of melanin can have an adverse effect on the colour of the skin. This is a huge concern for numerous women across the globe.

There are a variety of factors that can cause skin darkening. The most common ones are exposure to harmful UV rays, air pollution, health-related problems and skin disorders like vitiligo that cause loss of pigment in the skin. These factors can not just darken your skin but also steal its natural glow.

But, fret not. As it is possible to fight off the issues that have a negative impact on the natural colour of your skin. While there are various skin-lightening creams and treatments you can try, it is always better to try out natural skin care ingredients that can help your skin's complexion without causing damage to its health.

Most of these skin-lightening products contain a wide array of chemicals that can lead to problems like premature signs of ageing.

One such natural ingredient is Argan oil. It is the oil extracted from the kernels of the Argan tree and is renowned for its skin-lightening properties as it contains a high content of vitamin E and other skin-benefitting compounds.

In addition, it is rather simple to use this natural oil for lightening the complexion of the skin. Here we've listed some of the best ways to use Argan oil for this skin care purpose.

Note: Test any of the following blends on a patch of your skin prior to applying it to the face to make sure that the ingredients go well with your skin type.

1. With Gram Flour

For ages, gram flour has been hailed as the ultimate skin-brightening ingredient. And when it is used with Argan oil it can brighten and lighten the skin complexion by combatting various conditions that cause the skin to lose its natural colour.

How To Use:

• Mix ½ teaspoon of each, gram flour and Argan oil.

• Smear the paste on your face.

• Allow it to dry for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off thoroughly with lukewarm water.

• Repeat the application of this homemade paste at least 3-4 times a week for visible results.

2. With Yogurt

Presence of lactic acid in yogurt helps it maintain the skin's pH balance. And, when teamed with Argan oil, it can help your skin get rid of troubling issues like pigmentation and uneven complexion.

How To Use:

• Combine 1 tablespoon of fresh yogurt with 5-6 drops of Argan oil.

• Apply the blend to your face and gently massage for a few minutes.

• Leave it there for 10-15 minutes.

• Rinse it thoroughly with lukewarm water.

• Use this incredible blend at least twice a week for effective results.

3. With Avocado

Avocado is replete with powerful antioxidants capable of rejuvenating the skin and fighting off unsightly problems. And, when the goodness of avocado is combined with the skin-lightening properties of Argan oil, the result can be highly impactful.

How To Use:

• Mash a ripe avocado and mix with ½ teaspoon of Argan oil.

• Spread the resulting material all over your face.

• Let it sit there for a good 20 minutes before washing it off with tepid water.

• Weekly usage of this homemade material can help you achieve desired results.

4. With Lemon Juice

The bleaching properties of lemon juice combined with the goodness of Argan oil can prove to be highly beneficial for your skin. It can fight off pigmentation, suntan, and lighten the noticeability of dark spots.

How To Use:

• Create a blend of 4-5 drops of Argan oil and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

• Apply it to your face.

• Allow it to settle in your skin for 5-10 minutes.

• Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

• Use this twice a week for getting desired results.

5. Direct Application

Another way to use Argan oil for the skin-lightening purpose is directly applying to the face.

How To Use:

• Clean your face with a light face wash and pat it dry.

• Apply a little bit of Argan oil to your face.

• Gently massage with your fingertips for a few minutes.

• Leave it there for another half an hour before washing your face.

• Repeat this method 2-3 times a week to get desired results.