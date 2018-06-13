How To Use Amla For Hair Care?

Proper hair care routine is important if you wish to have healthy and problem-free hair. Oiling your hair frequently keeps your hair strong and healthy. Using oils to boost hair health is one tradition that has been followed since ages.

Apart from solving almost all hair-related problems, oiling the hair keeps it conditioned and nourished. However, deciding the oil that will best suit your hair type can be a tough job. You can dump the chemical-rich hair oils available in the market and substitute it with home-based oils.

In spite of claims by different brands, hair oils sold in the market are not completely free of chemicals. It still could damage your hair in the long run. The best way to maintain healthy hair in the most inexpensive manner is to create oil blends at the comfort of your home.

One such is the use of amla to prepare hair oil. Read on to understand how the oil prepared using amla can be highly effective in taking a good care of your hair.

Amla Oil For Hair Care

This is a DIY type of hair oil that can be prepared at home using amla that is easily available. The amla oil is highly beneficial, especially for people who suffer from hair loss. Amla has been since ages used as a strong ingredient in treating hair fall and hair loss in general.

Ingredients Required To Prepare The Hair Oil Using Amla:

• Cold-pressed coconut oil - one cup

• Water - 4 L

• Amla powder - 100 grams

Method Followed To Prepare The Amla-based Hair Oil:

• Take 4 litres of water and boil about 70 grams of the amla powder in it.

• Allow this to boil till the water content has reduced to 1/4th times its original quantity. Then, keep this decoction aside. Allow it to cool down.

• Once it has cooled, use a cheesecloth as a strainer and collect the amla water.

• Take a bowl, dilute the remaining amla powder using little water. This should form a thick and consistent form of a paste.

• Now, add this paste and the coconut oil to the amla decoction. Boil them together.

• Let it continue to boil until all the water has evaporated. The remaining mixture should be just of oil and amla powder. Allow this mixture to cool down.

• Keep about two tablespoons of the oil for usage purpose while you can store away the rest of it in a container - preferably an air-tight one.

• This oil should then be massaged onto the scalp for about fifteen minutes and then you can apply it to the rest of the hair along its entire length.

• Leave the oil applied on your hair for around 45 minutes.

• Wash your hair using a shampoo - preferably a shampoo that is mild and sulphate free.

• Next, condition your hair using a mild conditioner.

• Post washing, use a towel to squeeze the excess water out of your hair.

• Let your hair air dry naturally.

Do this procedure twice a week for healthy, problem-free hair.

Amla Serves To Be The Best For Hair Care

Amla is known to be rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and essential fatty acids. These all work together towards boosting the health of the scalp when massaged using amla oil. The important content of amla also helps in strengthening the roots of your hair. This works towards boosting healthy hair growth and also curbs hair fall to a great extent.

How Is Amla Beneficial For Your Hair?

Amla, apart from curbing hair loss, is also linked to healthy hair growth. It has been observed that amla is used widely by both men and women to enhance their hair growth.

Massaging your scalp with amla oil improves blood circulation. This is then able to provide nourishment to the hair follicles and thus increases hair growth. Overall, the scalp health is seen to improve with the use of amla oil.

Dry flakes from the scalp can be eliminated with the regular usage of amla oil. Amla oil is also capable of dissolving dirt and grease from the follicles.

Deficiency of vitamin C is the prime reason why one faces hair loss due to hair breakage. Consuming amla replenishes your body with this essential vitamin.

Amla is also known for its richness in antioxidants. Antioxidants work towards keeping the hair and the follicles healthy. This is enabled by fighting off the damage-causing free radicals.

Regular usage of amla for your hair care ensures that your hair shafts are kept strong. Thus, preventing issues of hair breakage and split ends.

You can also choose to incorporate amla in your diet. Eating a few amla pieces daily can improve the overall health of the hair. It prevents early greying of hair and improves the condition of the scalp. Consumption of extracted fresh amla juice daily can also improve your overall well-being.