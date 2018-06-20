How To Make Castor Oil & Egg Hair Conditioner At Home

Are you suffering from extreme hair fall and damaged hair? Does your hair break off easily when you brush it? We understand your concern and that's the reason why we have the perfect solution for you - castor oil and egg.

Yes, these two amazing ingredients are an excellent antidote for your hair. Though you may have a lot of conditioners in your bathroom, it's always good to switch to more natural and safe homemade products.

They are always chemical free, safe to use, and are pocket friendly. It's always good to use homemade products, as these help protect the health of your hair and also provide your hair with the required nutrients. Let us see what castor oil and eggs have in store for us.

Castor oil is considered to be one of the best oils for treating hair loss and egg helps to prevent breakage and make the hair turn soft and smooth. Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, a unique ingredient that makes the oil thick and sticky.

Its antibacterial and antifungal properties help to heal scalp-related issues, like dandruff, inflammation, etc., and helps to keep the scalp clean. It helps to unclog pores and remove excess oil and dirt that's piled up inside the hair follicle.

Castor oil also contains omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids that help nourish the hair follicles and repair hair cells. The best thing about castor oil is that it is an excellent moisturizer, meaning it has the special ability to draw moisture from the air and keep the hair hydrated and moisturized.

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties present in castor oil not only boost keratin in hair but also protect the hair from thinning and damage. Now, let us see the benefits of castor oil.

Benefits Of Castor Oil For Hair:

• It prevents dandruff and keeps the scalp clean and healthy.

• Boosts hair growth.

• Provides deep moisturization to the hair, makes it soft, shiny and smooth.

• Gets rid of harmful toxins from the scalp that slows down the growth process and can damage hair.

• Adds volume to thin and weak hair.

• Strengthens the hair shaft and reduces hair fall and split ends.

Why Should You Use Egg As A Hair Conditioner?

Eggs are loaded with proteins, vitamins A, E, D, B12, biotin, etc., all of which help to make the hair turn soft, shiny and healthy. It also contains iodine, selenium, and pantothenic acid that help in preventing hair loss and hair thinning. The amino acid present in eggs helps to treat split ends and makes the hair strong.

Next, here are the benefits of eggs for hair.

Benefits Of Eggs For Hair:

1. Helps in hair growth:

Eggs are loaded with proteins, meaning it helps to accelerate hair growth.

2. Stops hair fall:

The nutrients present in eggs help to stimulate the scalp and nourish it.

3. Improves hair elasticity:

Egg yolks contain lutein, an amazing nutrient that helps to keep the hair hydrated and improves its elasticity.

4. Stops hair breakage:

Lutein present in the yolk helps to treat brittle hair and split ends.

5. Adds shine to the hair:

Eggs contain certain proteins that help to nourish the hair and provide the hair with an amazing shine.

6. Repairs damage:

Our hair is made up of 70% protein and eggs contain protein, meaning it helps to repair and rebuild the damaged keratin gaps in the hair structure.

Eggs are good for the hair, isn't it? If you are satisfied with its benefits, you can take a look at how to make a homemade hair conditioner using eggs and castor oil. Come, let's take a look.

Castor Oil And Egg Hair Conditioner:

Castor oil and egg together work brilliantly for the hair. The various proteins, vitamins and nourishing fats found in eggs not only make the hair softer, healthier and shiner but also aid in hair growth. And castor oil also helps to boost hair growth.

Requirements:

• 2 tablespoons of castor oil

• 1 egg

Procedure:

• In a bowl, beat one egg and add castor oil into it. Make sure that the mixture is combined properly.

• Apply the mixture on dry hair and wear a shower cap.

• Leave it on for one hour.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo and cool water.

• Use this mask 2 times a week.

The next time you want to condition your hair, try out this recipe. You will see the difference for yourself. Your hair needs TLC and you can give this with the help of castor oil and eggs. You can thank us later. Till then, take care of those tresses, ladies.

