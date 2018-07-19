How To Make A Clarifying Toner With Apple Cider Vinegar

Clarifying toners are all the rage these days. These skin care products can be used for balancing excessive oiliness and getting the clear-looking skin. There is a wide array of clarifying toners available in the beauty stores.

While these toners may make your skin appear bright and fresh for a few minutes, the chemicals present in them can cause long-term damage to the skin and speed up its ageing process.

Fortunately, there are potent alternatives to commercial clarifying toners. And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a natural and safe-to-use toner that can help you get softer, clearer and brighter-looking skin.

The primary ingredient of this skin toner is apple cider vinegar. Touted as a valuable beauty ingredient, apple cider vinegar is extensively used for treating various skin-related issues.

Here are some of the benefits of apple cider vinegar for the skin:

- Apple cider vinegar is naturally acidic. This property enables it to combat bacteria and germs that often cause harrowing skin conditions like blackheads and whiteheads.

- Topical application of apple cider vinegar can also help you get rid of excess sebum from the skin surface and pores. It is an ideal remedy for banishing greasiness from the face.

- It is also an excellent remedy for maintaining the skin's pH levels. This can further help the skin fight off tanning and sun damage.

- The acidic properties of apple cider vinegar are also effective in removing impurities and toxins from the skin pores. Its usage can get the gunk out of the pores and reveal a fresh-looking skin.

- Application of apple cider vinegar is also considered to be quite effective in lightening the noticeability of scars and dark spots.

Now that you know about the incredible benefits of apple cider vinegar, let's take a look at the recipe you need to follow to get the clarifying toner ready.

What You'll Need:

2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of witch hazel

2 tablespoons of distilled water

3 tablespoons of lavender flower water

Instructions:

• Use a funnel to pour the above-stated components in a glass bottle.

• Once done, close the cap and shake the bottle to blend the ingredients.

• Clean your face and pat it dry.

• Pour a few drops of this toner onto a cotton ball.

• Gently dab the cotton ball all over your skin.

• Follow up by applying a light moisturizer.

Frequency:

Use this skin-clarifying toner twice a day to get a clean and clear skin.

Note: While this homemade toner is suitable for all skin types, it is highly recommended to test it on a patch of skin before applying to the face to see if the blend suits your skin type.

Benefits Of Other Ingredients Used:

Witch Hazel - Witch hazel is a natural astringent capable of controlling acne breakouts. It can also act as an oil-absorbing agent and get rid of the excess oil from the skin. Usage of witch hazel is also known to lighten the appearance of scars and age spots.

Lastly, this ingredient can fight off infection-causing bacteria and make sure that your skin stays healthy and free of problems.

Lavender Water - The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal abilities of lavender water make it an exceptional remedy for treating a plethora of skin problems like acne and blemishes. It can also soothe irritated skin by reducing inflammation and redness.

Lastly, the refreshing fragrance of lavender water can leave your skin smelling lovely.

Tips For Clear And Spotless Skin:

- Keep your hands off of your face as touching your face frequently can cause infections.

- Never skip on sunscreen as doing so can cause severe damage to the skin and lead to unsightly problems like age spots, tanning, etc.

- Use natural skin care products instead of chemical-infused products to help your skin stay free of problems.

- Use a makeup remover to get rid of layers of makeup before going to bed. As leaving makeup on can lead to clogged up pores which can further cause your skin to break out.

- Keep your skin well-hydrated at all times to make sure that it looks clear and fresh.

Follow these tips and make the afore-mentioned DIY apple cider vinegar clarifying toner a part of your skincare routine for achieving a glowing complexion.