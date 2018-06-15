How To Get White Sparkling Teeth Using Banana Peel

Who doesn't want pearly whites? Who doesn't wish for a beautiful smile with white and sparkling teeth? There may be multiple reasons for teeth to be discoloured. And, there are many ways to make and keep them white and gleaming.

For instance, regular brushing, especially after eating or drinking, flossing, oil pulling, using apple cider vinegar, hydrogen peroxide or baking soda, etc.

One of the simplest and most popular natural ways of whitening teeth is by using a banana peel. But, how? Confused? Let us find out more in this aspect:

What Causes The Teeth To Turn Yellow Or Discoloured?

• Failure to maintain good dental hygiene: If you are careless with your dental hygiene, and do not brush, floss or rinse properly, it could lead to plaque-formation and hence yellowing of the teeth.

• Excessive consumption of harsh food or drink: If your intake of beverages such as coffee, colas, tea, alcohol, or certain foods such as apples, potatoes, etc., is in excess, even that could result in staining of teeth.

• Tobacco: Chewing tobacco or consuming it by means of smoking is another cause of discolouration of teeth.

• Certain medications: Some antibiotics such as tetracycline and doxycycline , some high blood pressure drugs, few mouthwashes containing chlorhexidine and cetylpyridinium chloride are some of the common causes for staining teeth.

• Age factor: As one ages, the outer layer of the teeth's enamel wears away, and reveals the natural yellow colour of the dentine.

• Dental trauma: This occurs in case of an injury to the teeth and/or connected soft tissues such as tongue, lips, etc. It is another reason for teeth to lose its colour.

• Genetic reasons: Many people may have yellow teeth due to their genes.

• Teeth-specific treatments: For instance, root canal treatment, which is a sequential procedure to remove infection from the pulp of a tooth, could lead to discolouring of teeth if the infection isn't properly removed. After the root canal therapy, the amalgam fillings placed inside the cavities caused by the decayed tooth, could further stain the tooth.

• Fluorosis: Excessive and chronic exposure to fluoride, especially in case of kids, during the time their teeth is developing, could cause the stain to accumulate on the teeth surface.

What Makes Banana Peel A Brilliant And Easy Option For Whitening Teeth?

Like the banana fruit, its peel is also rich in various nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, etc. We usually don't think twice before throwing away the peel of a banana we just ate! But, do we realize what sort of benefits the banana peel is capable of offering for our teeth, skin and even our leather or silver accessories?

For whitening teeth, banana peel is a natural and inexpensive option. It is also a safe alternative to various other natural or cosmetic whiteners, since it doesn't cause abrasion to the teeth. It gently exfoliates the teeth to remove stains from the surface by whitening them over a period of a week or two.

How To Use Banana Peel On Teeth?

Well, it is simple! Just rub the insides of the peel of a ripe banana against your teeth for approximately two minutes, till you can notice a layer of banana paste coated on them. Let this layer remain on the teeth for 5-10 minutes. Keep your mouth open, so that the banana paste doesn't get transferred to the lips.

The next step is to dry brush the teeth, while making circular motions gently for at least 1-2 minutes. After that, wet your brush with your regular toothpaste, and rinse off the banana paste from the teeth.

This entire process may be either done before or after brushing your teeth. It is recommended to continue this practice on a daily basis till upto at least 2 weeks for noticeable results to occur. This is indeed a safe, cheap and effective way to whiten your teeth and enhance your smile!

Additional Benefits Of Banana Peels

Apart from using banana peels for beautifying your teeth colour, you could use them for various other reasons. Some of them are mentioned below:

• Brightens the skin: The presence of nutrients and antioxidants in banana peels is helpful in thwarting the acne, fighting wrinkles and providing a moisturizing effect to the skin. Simply rubbing the inner peel on the skin can help brighten it.

• Good to eat: Many people across the world eat banana peels to benefit from the high amount of nutrients in them, such as magnesium, potassium, vitamins B6 and B12.

• Relieves pain: Directly apply a banana peel, with or without vegetable oil, on the painful area and leave it on for around 20-30 minutes. It could help relieve the pain.

• Bug bites: For bug bites, massage the peel onto the affected area to instantly get relief from itching.

• Brilliant for plants: If you are fond of growing and maintaining plants, banana peels could be a superb support. Simply add a few banana peels to a bucket of water, and use this mixture after 2 days to water our plants. The nutrients from the banana will help boost the growth of the plants.

• Polish accessories: You could make your shoes, leather or silver accessories shine by simply rubbing the banana peel on them.

• Cures Psoriasis: Rubbing banana peel could provide quick remedy for red, scaly and itchy patches on the skin called psoriasis.

• Get rid of puffy eyes and dark circles: Add the white fibrous portion of the inside of banana peels to aloe vera gel and rub it under the eye to do away with dark circles or puffy eyes.

Hence, we can consider banana peels as one of the most effective natural ways to maintain good-looking teeth and skin, apart from various other benefits mentioned above.

So, stop and think before you throw away the peel after eating banana the next time, and refer to the list of benefits shared in this article. Reap the benefits, and thank us later!