How To Get Rid Of Blackheads In Ears Overnight

Accumulation of dead skin cells, oil, dirt, and sebum in hair follicles in ears causes clogged pores resulting in blackheads. To treat blackhead in ears there are a few simple and quick home remedies that can help you get rid of blackheads in the ear canal or behind the ear easily.

If the skin over the bump stays closed, the bump is called a whitehead. When the skin over the bump opens, exposure to the air causes it to look black and a blackhead forms.

Some factors can increase your chances of developing acne and blackheads, including producing too much body oil, the buildup of the Propionibacterium acnes bacteria on the skin, irritation of the hair follicles when dead skins cells don't shed on a regular basis, undergoing hormonal changes that cause an increase in oil production during the teen years, during menstruation, or while taking birth control pills, taking certain drugs, such as corticosteroids, lithium, or androgens.

Some people believe that what you eat or drink can affect acne. Dairy products and foods that increase blood sugar levels, such as carbohydrates, may play a part in triggering acne, but researchers aren't convinced that there's a strong connection.

1. Tea Tree Oil Remedy

Looking for alternatives about how to get rid of blackheads in your ear? Then try this tea tree oil remedy for treating blackheads faster. Tea tree oil contains an antibacterial property which is beneficial for disinfecting the pores and dries out the blackheads easily.

Things we need

• Tea Tree Oil- 10 to 12 drops

• Cotton Ball- 1

Process

• Take a clean cotton ball and soak into tea tree oil.

• Squeeze the excess oil and place the oil-saturated cotton ball into the blackheads visible in the ears.

• Leave on the tea tree oil saturated in the ears overnight.

• Then next morning, discard the cotton and wipe the ear with a damp towel.

• This process must be repeated once every night for 1 week for getting rid of blackheads in the ears.

2. Lemon Juice

Suffering from painful blackheads in ears? Then try this easy home remedy which includes lemon juice. Lemon juice is an excellent source of citric acid which is a natural alpha hydroxy acid. This acid gently exfoliates the skin and removes impurities causing bacteria.

Things we need

• Lemon- ½

• Cotton Ball- 1

• Water- ¼ tsp

Process

• First, extract the juice of half a lemon in a small bowl.

• Then dilute the freshly extracted lemon juice with ¼ tsp of water.

• Later soak a cotton ball in lemon juice and water solution and gently squeeze out the excess solution.

• Then apply this soaked cotton ball on blackheads behind the ear or in the ear canal.

• Allow the application to dry naturally.

• Later wash off the application with water by scrubbing the area gently.

• This process must be repeated thrice a day for removing blackheads from the ears.

3. Baking Soda Scrub Remedy

Are you looking for alternatives for how to get rid of blackheads in ears? Then opt for this homemade exfoliant using baking soda to banish blackheads. Baking Soda is a gentle exfoliant and even helps to balance the skin's pH levels. Choose this excellent ingredient to make blackheads disappear.

Things we need

• Baking Soda- 1 tsp

• Water- ½ tsp

Process

• First, take a small bowl and add in the baking soda.

• Later, add water into the baking soda drop by drop while mixing it.

• Make a thick paste like the consistency of the baking soda.

• Apply this paste all over the affected area and massage in circular motions gently using the tips of your fingers.

• Later allow the application to dry completely for 5 to 6 minutes.

• Then rinse off the application with lukewarm water and pat the skin dry.

• This process must be repeated once daily for 3 to 4 days until blackheads in ears are completely cleared.

4. Warm Compress Remedy

Want to know how to clear blackheads faster and naturally? Then opt for this tried and tested home remedy using the warm compress method. Warm compress helps the pores to expand and loosens the impurities clogged in the pores easily. Choose this quick and easy warm compress alternative for eliminating the painful blackheads.

Things we need

• Wash Cloth- 1

• Water- 1 Cup

Process

• First, bring one cup of water to a boil.

• Then remove the water from the heat and soak in a washcloth.

• Carefully remove the washcloth from hot water and squeeze out the excess water.

• Then apply this warm washcloth compress over the blackhead in the ear for 10 minutes.

• This process must be repeated thrice a day for pushing the blackheads to the surface of the pores and clearing the blackheads easily.

5. Rubbing Alcohol Remedy

Want to know how to get rid of blackheads in your ears? Then follow this step by step process using rubbing alcohol to make blackheads disappear overnight. Rubbing alcohol sterilizes the affected area and even kills the blackhead-causing bacteria faster. Try this amazing overnight remedy to clear out blackheads in ears.

Things we need

• Rubbing Alcohol- 1 tsp

• Cotton Ball- 1

Process

• First, take a clean cotton ball.

• Then saturate the cotton ball with rubbing alcohol and gently squeeze out the excess alcohol.

• Apply this alcohol-saturated cotton ball all over the blackheads.

• Leave on the application overnight.

• Then the next morning discard the cotton ball and clean the area with plain water.

• This process must be followed every night for 1 to 3 days for revealing a clean skin without any blackheads in the ears.