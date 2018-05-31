How Does Mustard Oil Helps In Treating Dandruff?

It's so embarrassing when people notice those white flaky dead skin cells on your hair and shoulders and look at you with disgust. Don't you feel like burying yourself and running away from the world? Ha-ha, now that's too dramatic, right?

But on a serious note, these white flaky dead skin cells are a nuisance and you'd just want it to go away, right? Well, dealing with dandruff can be a tough task because if you do not use the appropriate products and ingredients, then chances are it will never go away.

Sometimes, anti-dandruff shampoos do work but will often leave your hair looking dry and frizzy. Well, we all want silky, shiny and dandruff-free hair, don't we?

The best way to get rid of dandruff is by oiling your hair, and what would be the best oil for that, you may ask. No doubt, it's mustard oil.

This oil not only treats dandruff but it also keeps your scalp healthy and hair strong. Mustard contains a lot of essential nutrients and vitamins that are great for the hair. So, let us see the benefits of mustard oil and which mustard oil mask is best for treating dandruff.

Benefits Of Mustard Oil For Hair:

1. Keeps the scalp healthy:

Mustard oil helps to accelerate blood circulation in the scalp and helps to flush out the toxins. Its strong antioxidant properties help to keep the scalp healthy and clean.

2. Excellent hair conditioner:

Mustard oil contains essential alpha-fatty acids that help to condition the hair. A well-conditioned and hydrated hair will accelerate hair growth and improve the quality of hair.

3. Prevents hair fall:

Mustard oil is said to be effective in controlling hair fall. This is because mustard oil is packed with multiple vitamins like A, D, E, and K and various minerals like zinc, selenium, and beta-carotene, all of which contribute to hair growth. Hair fall is caused by various reasons and one of them is zinc deficiency. So, regular use of mustard oil will help combat that deficiency and also make the hair stay stronger and healthier.

4. Anti-inflammatory properties:

Mustard oil helps to heal acne, swelling, inflammation and other scalp conditions. The anti-inflammatory properties present in mustard oil work as an excellent remedy for itchy scalp that's caused from a variety of skin conditions.

5. Natural sunscreen:

If you part your hair and spend a lot of time in the sun, then chances are you might get a burning sensation on your scalp. We often tend to apply a sunscreen on our face and bodies but our hair and scalp also require protection from the harmful UV rays of the sun. So, always rub a small amount of mustard oil on your hairline, as this will help block the harmful rays from entering into your scalp.

6. No more grey hair:

Premature greying of hair is an indication that your hair lacks the essential nutrients. Rubbing mustard oil on the scalp will encourage the production of melanin, a pigment that provides your hair its natural colour.

7. Prevents Folliculitis:

Folliculitis is a condition when your hair follicle becomes infected and it might take some time to get cured. This is because you'll have an itchy scalp and you'd want to pick off the scaly dead skin from your scalp. This way, the follicles tend to secrete more liquid, and the same cycle continues. And also over time, your hair will become frizzy. So, applying mustard oil on the scalp will help to kill the bacteria causing the infection and your hair will have a normal growth. Make sure you treat this condition immediately or else your hair follicles may become infected.

Mustard Oil Hair Mask To Treat Dandruff:

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of mustard oil

• 1 tablespoon of fenugreek paste

• 2 tablespoons of lemon juice

How To Use:

• Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight and in the morning put those soaked seeds in a blender and make it into a fine paste.

• Now, in a bowl, add 1 tablespoon of mustard oil, 1 tablespoon of fenugreek paste, and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Mix them well.

• Make a partition of your hair and then apply this paste all over your hair and scalp.

• Let this mixture sit on your hair for 30 minutes.

• Wash your hair with normal water followed by a herbal shampoo.

• Repeat this remedy two times in a week.

Fenugreek seeds contain antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to get rid of dandruff. Fenugreek seeds are packed with vitamin C, proteins, iron, potassium, nicotinic acid, and lecithin, which nourish and strengthen hair follicles, and treat sensitive scalp. It also brings back lustre to dull hair.

Lemon juice is an excellent ingredient to treat dandruff because it contains a high amount of vitamin C. The antimicrobial properties in lemon help to fight off dandruff-causing fungus right from the roots to the hair follicles.

So, a mixture of mustard oil, fenugreek seed, and lemon juice will make a perfect hair mask to treat dandruff.

Give it a try and see the difference!