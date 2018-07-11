Honey And Almond Oil Moisturizer To Get Rid Of Flaky Skin

Dry, flaky skin is one of the biggest beauty concerns of women all over the world as flaky patches can be hard to camouflage with makeup and can completely ruin your look.

There are various factors that can cause scale-like flakes to occur on your skin. Environmental factors like humidity, health-related problems or skin disorders like eczema and even regular hot showers can strip away your skin's natural oils and leave it looking dry, dehydrated and flaky.

While there are different ways to get rid of flaky skin temporarily, if you're looking for a long-term solution, then we've got you covered. As today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about an incredible natural moisturizer that can help you get rid of flaky skin for good.

This moisturizer can nourish deep layers of the skin and lock moisture in it. It can also give your skin a major boost of hydration and remove flakiness.

Moreover, this moisturizer can be prepared within a jiffy and the ingredients used are famous for their skin-benefitting features.

These ingredients are honey and sweet almond oil. Remarkably effective in treating flaky skin, these two ingredients are endowed with powerful antioxidants that can boost your skin's health and improve its appearance.

Here is the recipe you need to follow to get this natural moisture ready:

What You'll Need:

2 tablespoons of organic honey

1 teaspoon of sweet almond oil

Method Of Preparation:

- Put the components in a bowl and mix thoroughly.

- Transfer the resulting concoction in an airtight container.

- Store it in a dry place.

How To Use:

- Wash your face with a cleanser and lukewarm water.

- Gently apply a thin layer of this facial moisturizer on your face.

- Leave it there for another 20 minutes.

- Rinse with warm water.

- Pat your face dry to reveal smooth and soft skin.

How Often:

Use this homemade skin-nourishing moisturizer at least twice a day to get great skin.

Benefits Of Honey For Skin:

- Honey is widely used for its moisturizing abilities. It penetrates in the deep layers of the skin and retains moisture.

- Studies have found that honey is loaded with powerful antioxidants. These antioxidants can benefit the skin in various ways. They can fight off signs of ageing and help you reverse the clock on your skin.

Application of honey can stimulate blood circulation in the skin. By doing this it provides a radiant glow to the skin and brightens up the complexion.

- The sticky texture of honey assists it in treating flaky skin. Massaging it directly to the affected area can improve the texture of the skin and keep flakiness at bay.

- Honey is a great source of anti-bacterial properties. This particular feature enables honey to keep the skin infection free and ward off unsettling breakouts.

- Being a natural humectant, honey is also capable of providing deep nourishment to the skin and making it soft and smooth.

Benefits Of Sweet Almond Oil For Skin:

- Sweet almond oil is a carrier oil that contains antioxidants that can effectively safeguard your skin from damaging free radicals. From speeding up the skin's ageing process to adversely affecting the collagen production in the skin, there are tons of ways in which free radicals can damage your skin.

- The easily-absorbing feature of sweet almond oil enables it to moisturize dry, flaky skin without making it too greasy.

- Sweet almond oil is a powerful skin care remedy that contains a high content of vitamin E. This vitamin can help your skin look youthful and ward off signs of ageing like wrinkles, mouth lines, fine lines, etc.

- This oil also acts as a skin-healing agent. Its application can repair damaged skin and lead to the regeneration of new skin cells.

Useful Tips For Flaky Skin:

- Keep your skin well-moisturized and hydrated at all times to prevent flakiness.

- Stay away from the hot shower as hot water can cause moisture loss and lead to dry, flaky skin.

- Apply a moisturizing night cream before going to bed to assist in skin regeneration and prevent your skin from becoming flaky.

Upgrade your daily skin care routine with this easy-to-make, inexpensive natural moisturizer to get rid of flaky skin.