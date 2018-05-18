DIY Tomato Sugar Scrub For An Instant Glow

Ever tried making a face scrub at home? Well, if you haven't, you must definitely try making one at home. They really work. And, by work - I mean they are simply amazing for your skin, as they are not processed or do not have any chemicals in them. They are completely natural. Now, that sounds like some good deal coming your way, right?

Face scrubs do the same good to your skin as face masks do. The only difference is that you put on the face mask for a brief period of time and with scrubs - you just keep rubbing them onto your skin until they do some good.

Well, I am sure you must be really curious to know how these scrubs are made and how they are used and what all benefits do they offer. So, here's where you can know all about it.

Today, at Boldsky, we have specially curated this amazing tomato and sugar homemade scrub for radiant skin. So, without wasting more time, let's head straight on to the ingredients required for this scrub and the recipe.

Ingredients:

The ingredients required for this scrub are among the easiest to procure.

1 small tomato

1 table spoon sugar

Tip: While picking the tomato, make sure that you go for the juiciest one available. This will not just make preparation of the mask easier, but will also ensure that after the mask has been allowed to stand for a said duration, it will come off easily as well. For the sugar, go for coarse granules and not fine sugar.

How To Do:

To start off, wash your face with cold water and pat it dry.

Cut the tomato into small pieces. Mash it and take it in a bowl.

Add sugar to the mashed tomato.

Mix well.

Then, take the mixture that you had prepared and apply it all over your face and neck.

Make sure that you scrub your face while doing so. Also, ensure that you apply the mixture in sufficient quantities.

Do not apply in the delicate areas of the face like the mouth and eyes.

Once you are satisfied with the application, leave the mixture undisturbed for about 10 minutes.

If the weather outside is very humid, you may want to leave it for longer (say about 20 minutes).

Once the said period is over, you can go ahead and rinse it off. Make sure that you use cold water for the same.

Now that you know how to do it, let's get ahead with the benefits of each ingredient used in this recipe.

Benefits Of Tomato

All of us are well aware of the fact that tomato helps to bring down the effect of pigmentation. The mild acids that are present in the tomato act as a powerful spot correction and an instant glow face pack.

The lack of lustre in the skin is often due to the fact that the pH level of the skin is imbalanced. Going for chemical-based products in order to tackle this is out rightly stupid, as that will hamper the skin in some other way.

However, luckily for us, tomato has the potential to balance the pH of the skin, without causing any harm.

Benefits Of Sugar

Apart from adding all that sweetness to our lives, the coarse structure of sugar helps in exfoliating the skin, if used wisely. When used with tomato, sugar brings out the glow in the skin and brings out the actual skin tone.

For those with a sensitive skin tone, use of any other form of harsh scrubbing agents will cause wear and tear of the skin.

However sugar takes care of the skin-care needs of an individual by being neither too harsh nor too mild on the skin and is hence recommended for people across all age groups.

Tips To Remember

As you have seen, all the ingredients that are used in this mask are natural and organic. Hence, this mask is safe for application on people who have a sensitive skin tone. In fact, the mask can also be applied on children above the age of ten.

For children, the frequency of application of the mask would be once a month. For a normal adult, the scrub can be applied every 3 to 4 days. In order to obtain the best results, you can apply the scrub one to two times in a week, depending on the season of the year you are in.