DIY Rice-Lemon Face Pack For Refreshing Skin

As we grow older, our skin loses its moisture if we do not take care of it properly. Dead skin cells tend to build up, making the skin look dull and dead. This will accelerate more if we do not follow a proper skin care regime, like exfoliating our skin every now and then, keeping yourself hydrated, applying moisturizer, etc.

Sometimes, because of the climatic change, the skin tends to experience dryness, especially during the winter season when the air is dry. Also, if you've been exposed to excessive sunlight, your skin will definitely lose its moisture. Therefore, exfoliation is very essential to refresh your skin. It will help remove the dead skin cells from your skin and make your face look clean and fresh.

Once your skin gets rid of the dead cells, your skin will look bright and smooth, as it will be able to absorb all the essential nutrients from the skin care products that you'll be using. So, today, we have a refreshing homemade rice-lemon face pack just for you. This homemade pack will help you get rid of the dead skin cells from your face and give your face that fresh look.

How To Prepare The Rice-Lemon Face Pack:

Materials Required:



• 2 tablespoons of raw rice

• 1 teaspoon of lemon

• 1 teaspoon of honey

• 1 tablespoon of green tea

Process:



Here, we have 5 simple steps just for you.

Step 1.

In a mixer, add 2 tablespoons of raw rice and grind it until you get a granule-like texture. Do not make it into a fine powder. This is because the granule-like texture will act as an exfoliating agent and it adds moisture to your face.

Rice contains ferulic acid and allantoin that protect the skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It basically acts as a sunscreen. Rice also contains anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe sunburns and prevent the skin from tanning. It also reduces dark circles, as it helps to lighten the skin and provides relaxation to your eyes. Because of its coarse texture, rice makes an excellent exfoliating agent. It gently removes the dead skin cells and leaves your skin smooth. It is also an excellent ingredient to treat wrinkles, pimples and age spots.

Step 2.

Now, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice to the rice powder and mix them well.

Lemons are packed with vitamin C and citric acid that helps to lighten and brighten the skin's complexion. The antioxidant properties in lemon help to neutralize free radicals and boost collagen production, meaning it will help lighten the age spots, dark spots, and tan lines.

Step 3.

Add 1 teaspoon of honey to the mixture containing rice powder and lemon juice.

Honey is packed with essential nutrients and it can do wonders to your skin. It helps to moisturize the skin deeply, lightens the scars, acts as a gentle exfoliator, fights acne and pimples, soothes sunburn and brightens the skin complexion. The antiseptic and antibacterial properties of honey help to remove blackheads and dirt from the skin pores and is an excellent face cleanser.

Step 4.

Now, add 1 tablespoon of green tea water and mix the other ingredients with it properly.

Green tea contains antioxidants that are great for the skin. Green tea helps to get rid of puffy eyes, removes dark circles, and also slows down the ageing process. Green tea also acts as a natural sunscreen, which means it helps to prevent the free radicals from settling down between the skin cells.

Step 5.

In this step, you mix all the ingredients together and before you apply this pack on your face, make sure you wash and dry your face. Wear old clothes because as the rice contains a few granules, the face pack might drip when you apply it on your face. Now, apply this pack all over your face with the help of a flat brush or you can use your fingers as well. Let the face pack sit on your face for 10 minutes.

You will notice a slight tightening effect on your face after 10 minutes. So during that time, wet your fingers with water and start massaging your face in a circular motion. Make sure you scrub your face properly but do not apply too much of pressure, as this might irritate your skin.

Scrub for a few minutes and then wash it off with normal water. Pat dry your face with a clean towel and apply your everyday moisturizer on your face. If you use this pack regularly, then you'll be able to obtain a smooth, soft, supple and refreshing skin.

Do give it a try as this is all natural, 100% safe and it's inexpensive as well. Rather than spending so much money on chemical-laden products, why not make your own that's free from chemicals and also pocket friendly.