DIY Olive Oil and Sugar Scrub for Oily Skin

Exfoliating the skin is extremely essential to maintain a healthy-looking skin. Taking utmost care of your skin is extremely important, irrespective of your age, your skin type or the weather conditions.

Including the use of a scrub is highly important in your daily skin care regime. Scrubbing ensures that your skin glows from within and including it in your skin care routine diligently assures that your skin is taken care of throughout your life.

How Does A Scrub Work?

Scrubs are made up of tiny beads or granules. These when massaged on the face or the body (if you are using a body scrub) exfoliates the skin, meaning it slowly removes all the dead skin cells. The rubbing action of the scrub ensures that circulation is enhanced.

Boosting circulation ensures that your skin looks more radiant each time you use a scrub. The process of scrubbing helps in draining the lymph nodes by increasing the flow of blood to the surface of the skin.

Perks Of Using A Homemade Scrub Made Of Olive Oil & Sugar

Homemade scrubs tend to be superior to the ones that you purchase in the markets. With natural and fresh ingredients, homemade scrubs can ensure that your skin is not subjected to the harsh effects of the chemicals that almost all the commercial scrubs available at various stores contain. Although suitable for all skin types, a homemade scrub made using olive oil and sugar works best for those who have an oily skin.

Preparing A Scrub Using Olive Oil And Sugar

Olive oil is known for its ability to balance the skin's oil production, hence serving to be one of the choicest ingredients when preparing a homemade scrub. Olive oil also works in an excellent manner to unclog pores.

Excess sebum produced (especially when your skin is oily) can be minimized with the use of olive oil as an ingredient in your scrub.

Sugar (including honey) is known for its prime quality of exfoliating the skin very well. It works wonders in treating acne by removing the skin peels that are leftovers of acne.

The ingredients required to prepare this scrub are:

• Olive oil - one teaspoon

• Honey - one teaspoon

• Brown sugar - one tablespoon

Mix all the above ingredients to prepare a scrub. Rub this mixture onto your face for about 2 to 3 minutes. Use a circular motion when rubbing the scrub on your face. Avoid the areas near the eyes. Post scrubbing, rinse using lukewarm water. It is recommended that you use this scrub at least twice in a week.

Importance Of The Ingredients Used To Prepare The Scrub

Both, olive oil and sugar, are powerhouses that guarantee you a radiant and healthy-looking skin. Combining olive oil with sugar serves to be one of the best homemade scrubs.

Olive oil: This is known for its natural antioxidant properties. This property helps to keep the skin highly moisturized and protects it from any form of damage. Extra virgin oil is known to be a prime source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Olive oil has been used since several years for all skin types whether it is dry, oily or ageing. Olive oil has also been used for treating acne, psoriasis and eczema.

Sugar: This serves to provide all the natural ways by which you can get rid of the dead skin cells. Brown sugar should be preferably used, as it has smaller granules and is gentle on your skin.

Olive oil when combined with sugar is the most effective scrub. You can also consider adding honey to this mixture of olive oil and sugar. To prepare this kind of a scrub, use a container that has a tight lid, so that the mixture prepared can be kept in an airtight manner.

Use extra virgin olive oil for best results. Blend the mixture of olive oil and organic honey (regular honey would also do). After mixing this, add sugar. To make a grainy scrub, increase the amount of sugar that you add.

On the other hand, if you wish to have a smooth textured scrub, then reduce the quantity of sugar used - and increase the quantity of olive oil and honey instead.

This scrub made using olive oil, sugar and honey serves as one of the best known body scrubs. So, with this, you not just get a smooth facial skin, but an extra radiant and glowing body skin as well.

Use the scrub for longer duration in dry areas of your body such as the elbows and feet. If you have an extremely dry skin, then you might want to follow up with a lotion or cream after you have finished scrubbing.

Exfoliating regularly is essential, so that you get rid of all the dead skin cells that accumulate on your skin over time. Leaving these dead skin cells untreated can lead to skin dullness, acne and itchy, dry skin.