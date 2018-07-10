DIY Leave-in Neem Hair Tonic For Long And Strong Hair

Leave-in hair tonics can optimize moisture balance in the scalp and protect your hair from the damaging free radicals or environmental factors. Other than these benefits, there are many other advantages of using leave-in hair tonics.

There are different types of leave-in hair tonics available in the beauty stores. But as you can imagine, a majority of these hair tonics are loaded with harsh chemicals. Using chemical-infused hair care products can result in better-looking tresses but in the long-term, they can do more harm than good.

That is why it is wise to switch commercial hair tonics with natural, homemade ones as these are made with safe ingredients that are natural and super effective.

And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about an amazing leave-in hair tonic that you can make yourself. The primary ingredient in this hair tonic is neem leaf powder. Used extensively for hair care purposes, neem is a true favourite remedy for treating a myriad of hair problems and encouraging the growth of healthy and strong hair.

This easy-yet-powerful DIY leave-in neem hair tonic is sans harsh chemicals. It can balance the scalp, keep it moisturized and ward off fungal infections. Also, the application of this hair tonic can strengthen the hair follicles and promote the growth of new hair.

Here is the recipe that you need to follow to whisk this DIY leave-in hair tonic.

What You'll Need:

1 cup of distilled water

1 tablespoon of neem leaf powder

1 teaspoon of calendula powder

5-6 drops of rosemary oil

5-6 drops of myrrh essential oil

1 teaspoon of almond oil

Method Of Preparation:

• Put the water in a pot and let it boil.

• Add neem leaf and calendula powder.

• Cover up the lid and let the solution get ready.

• After 5-10 minutes take the pot off the stove.

• Allow it to cool off under the fan.

• Once done, add the essential oils and almond oil to it.

• Stir well and transfer the resulting tonic in a glass bottle.

How To Use:

• Use this hair tonic on clean and dry hair.

• Pour 2-3 drops of the resulting tonic in the palm of your hands.

• Rub it together before massaging your scalp.

• Gently massage for a couple of minutes before combing your hair.

• Leave the tonic in your hair for the rest of the day.

How Often:

This homemade hair tonic can be used 3-4 times a week for effective and visible results.

Benefits Of The Ingredients Used:

Neem -

Widely used for a natural purifying scalp treatment, neem is a true favourite hair care ingredient that can encourage the growth of healthy and strong hair.

It also has the ability to provide deep conditioning to hair thus keeping dryness and roughness at bay. Lastly, the antibacterial properties of neem allow it to keep scalp infections at bay.

Calendula -

This herb is famous for its regenerative abilities. It can not only treat hair loss but also boost the growth of new and healthy hair.

Also, applying this herb to the scalp can help you get rid of annoying problems like dandruff and scalp infections. Lastly, this herb can strengthen hair follicles and prevent breakage.

Rosemary Oil -

Rosemary oil is extensively used for hair care purposes. Its application can promote blood circulation in the scalp and thus lead to the growth of healthy hair.

It is also a great remedy for hair thinning as it has the ability to boost hair's volume and make it look thick. Lastly, it can be used for treating fungal infections such as eczema that cause redness and itchiness in the scalp area.

Myrrh Essential Oil -

Ideal for dry hair type, myrrh essential oil can provide deep nourishment to the hair strands and help them retain moisture.

Topical application of this incredible essential oil can help your scalp stay healthy and well-moisturized at all times.

Almond Oil -

A rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, almond oil can effectively strengthen hair follicles and keep breakage at bay. It is an excellent remedy for treating hair loss.

Other than that, the vitamins and minerals in almond oil enable it to boost volume and shine of hair.

Upgrade your hair care routine with this amazing DIY neem leave-in hair tonic to get the kind of hair you've always desired.