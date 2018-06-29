DIY Herbal Face Mist Recipe For Clear Skin

Face mists have become a staple skin care product in most people's beauty cabinets. They are lightweight, pleasantly fragranced and can benefit your skin in numerous ways.

These features make this skincare product a must use for everyone. When spritzed on the face, it can treat a myriad of issues, whilst giving a dewy glow to the skin.

There are different types of face mists available in the stores and more often than not, these may contain chemicals that may give your skin a temporary glow but end up causing long-term damage.

Because of this, there are a lot of people who have started whisking their own face mists with the help of natural ingredients. Unlike the store-bought ones, DIY face mists are wallet-friendly, safe and highly effective.

Here, we're letting you know about one such DIY face mist recipe that is easy to make and can help you achieve clear-looking skin. This face mist can clear away acne from the skin and help it glow radiantly.

Herbal Face Mist Recipe For Clear Skin

What You'll Need:

1 cup of peppermint tea

A pinch of pink Himalayan sea salt

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

3-4 drops of lavender essential oil

6-7 drops of olive oil

Method Of Preparation:

• Brew a fresh cup of peppermint tea.

• Add the stated quantity of pink Himalayan sea salt and tea tree oil to it.

• Stir and add olive oil and lavender oil to the solution.

• Once mixed, allow the resulting blend to cool off.

• Pour the prepared mist into a small spray glass bottle.

How To Use:

• Use face wash and tepid water to clean your skin.

• Pat your skin dry.

• Pour a little bit of the stored face mist on the cotton ball.

• Gently dab the cotton ball all over your face.

• Leave the mist on.

How Often:

Try using this herbal face mist at least 2-3 times a week to get clean and clear looking skin.



Benefits Of Peppermint Tea:

• Presence of menthol in peppermint tea makes it an impressive remedy for absorbing excess oil from the skin. It removes the greasiness from the skin and prevents the sebum from clogging up the pores.

• The ability of this herbal tea is that it acts as a coolant, as it is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. Its regular application can ward off skin rashes and infections.

• Packed with natural menthol and salicylic acid, this herbal tea is also hailed to be a potent remedy for treating zits. It gets easily absorbed in the skin, fights off the pimple-causing bacteria and helps you achieve a clear skin.

Benefits Of Pink Himalayan Sea Salt:

• The therapeutic nature of this sea salt assists in combating acne problems. Its ability to penetrate into the skin helps it eliminate the gunk from the pores of the skin and destroy the acne-causing bacteria.

• Enriched with many skin-benefiting minerals, pink Himalayan sea salt can also help maintain the pH balance of your skin.

• Certain compounds in this sea salt can work wonders on rough skin. Its application can soften your skin's texture and leave it feeling smooth.

Benefits Of Tea Tree Oil:

• A true favourite for treating various skin problems, tea tree oil is a powerhouse of antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can make acne a thing of the past.

• Being enriched with anti-inflammatory agents, this essential oil can also be used for treating skin rashes caused by infection or allergy.

• Its application is known to be particularly good for treating skin conditions like eczema. It can reduce the itchiness and redness in the skin.



Benefits Of Lavender Essential Oil:

• Celebrated for its skin-healing properties, lavender essential oil can also be used for treating acne and blemishes that make your skin appear unclear.

• It is a great source of antioxidants that can detoxify the skin and remove impurities and toxins from it.

• The refreshing smell of this essential oil can leave your skin smelling lovely.

Benefits Of Olive Oil:

• Famous for its ultra-moisturizing abilities, olive oil is an exceptional remedy for treating dry skin.

• It contains polyphenols and vitamin E. These compounds help olive oil improve the texture of the skin and leave it looking clean and bright.

All the ingredients used to whisk this natural face mist are beneficial for your skin. This face mist can clear away acne, blemishes, ward off annoying zits, restore moisture and give your skin a dewy glow.

