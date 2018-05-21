DIY Cucumber And Neem Face Pack For Treating Pimples

Every girl has to face pimples and acne at least a few times in her life. As soon as a girl hits her puberty, one of the most unpleasant things that greet her are the outburst of acne and pimples. While puberty is a transition of a girl to womanhood and must be celebrated in all glitz and glamour, the fact remains that things like pimples make a young woman conscious.

In most cases, it may also hamper her self-confidence and make her think low of herself. What is worse is the fact that pimples are not an issue that only teenage girls have to face. In many cases, women face issues pertaining to pimples well into their 30s. This is particularly true in the case of women who have an oily skin tone.

While pimples may be a recurring issue for many people (and it is definitely annoying), the fact remains that this is not something that cannot be cured. With a little bit of care and attention on our part, things like pimples can be kept at bay for the rest of our lives.

If you are wondering about how to go about with taking care of your skin while combating the menace of pimples, this article talks about one very efficient face pack in this regard. This face pack kills two birds with a single stone and ensures that you look fresh and glowing through the years. Read on to know more about the cucumber and neem face pack and its benefits.

Ingredients

• Half a cup of grated cucumber

• A teaspoon of crushed neem leaves

• A teaspoon of argon oil. This particular ingredient is optional and you may choose to go without it.

Procedure

• Take a cucumber and grate it. Chill it. If needed, you may even refrigerate it for some time before actual use.

• Take 6 to 8 neem leaves and crush them well. Remember, the finer you crush the neem leaves, the better its effect will be.

• In a plastic bowl add the cucumber and the neem leaves to form a paste. If you are using argon oil, add a teaspoon of that as well to the mixture that you have prepared . Your face pack is now ready to use.

Application

• Wash your face with a general face wash and pat it dry with a clean towel. Leave it undisturbed for the next 4 to 5 minutes.

• Using your fingers take the mask that you had prepared and apply it all over your face. Make sure that your fingers move in circular motion, that is directed upwards.

• Ensure that you cover your entire face and neck area. However, do not get it too close to your eye or mouth areas. Doing so may cause you to experience a burning sensation in those areas.

• Once you have covered your entire face, do not rub the paste any further. Leave it undisturbed. Depending on the season, atmospheric humidity and your skin type, the mask may take 30 to 40 minutes to dry.

• After you are absolutely sure that the pack is dry, dab a cotton ball in lukewarm water. Using this, clean your face off the mask.

Benefits Of Cucumber For Your Skin

• Cucumber is a rich source of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) and caffeic acid. Both these acids help to reduce swelling. Thus, by using this homemade face pack that is infused with the goodness of cucumber, you will be able to tackle not just your acne and pimples but also those puffy eyes that are filled with dark circles. Taking it a step further, since you are using the grated cucumber that has been refrigerated, it will balance out the coarse structure of the neem leaves and will leave your skin feeling fresher.

• Cucumber is among the few vegetables or fruits that have the same pH as that of the skin. Thus, its usage on the facial skin is highly recommended. Other than its hydrating and astringent properties, it also helps to restore the protective acid mantle of the skin in a natural manner. The fact that cucumber is available round the year is an added advantage for us.

Benefits Of Neem For Your Face

• Neem is hydrophobic in nature. This particular property of neem makes it a highly effective facial conditioner. In the human body, the face is one of the most exposed body parts and is subjected to the highest degree of sun exposure and consequently, washing. As a result of this sort of frequent washing, the face tends to be drier as compared to other body parts (like the thighs, stomach and shoulders). Use of the neem face pack on the face creates a thin barrier on top of the skin. This locks the moisture of the skin, thereby leaving it more smooth and supple.

• Neem is a rich source of Essential Fatty Acids (EFAs) and vitamin E. Because of this, it penetrates deep within the skin and heals minute cracks in your facial tissues that are caused by severe dryness.

• Since neem has a pungent smell it may not always be very pleasing to the senses. However, in this particular face pack neem is mixed with cucumber which takes care of this particular aspect and leaves your face feeling rejuvenated and fresh and gives it a youthful appeal.

Tips

• In order to obtain the best results out of this face pack, it is recommended that you use this face pack once every week. It is also recommended that you do not go out in the sun for about an hour post the application of this face pack.

• Because of its excellent cleansing properties, neem is often considered to be a harsh agent on children's skin. Hence this face pack is not recommended for children below 15 years of age.

• If you have a very sensitive skin type, use one cup of grated cucumber (instead of half a cup) while keeping the rest of the ingredients and preparation and application process the same.