DIY Cinnamon And Sugar Lip Scrub For Beautiful Lips

Various factors such as the busy lifestyle that we lead, environmental pollution, harsh weather conditions, and excessive use of cosmetics can all take a toll on our lips as much as it affects our skin. Our lips tend to become dull, dark, and chapped, lacking natural moisture, when left unattended in the long term.

Who wouldn't like to own luscious, full and soft lips? You don't have to think of undergoing expensive lip treatments to achieve this. All that is required are two simple magical ingredients available in your own kitchen - Cinnamon and Sugar. Wondering how this is possible?

You will believe it once you get to know more about the two ingredients we're mentioning about in this simple DIY lip scrub.

How Cinnamon Helps In Beautifying Your Lips?

Cinnamon contains 'cassa oil', a calming agent that does not harm the skin. But, when applied to the lips, it improves blood circulation to your lips, and you achieve that much-desired bee-stung pout. Cassa oil in cinnamon also neutralizes unsavoury odours and makes for a great breath freshener.

Cinnamon acts as a plumping serum when applied on the lips. Cinnamon is also a cheaper, safer and natural alternative to the other expensive lip plumpers and cosmetic processes.

Cinnamon is just the right ingredient to be used as a scrub during winters, and when included in the lip scrubs, it creates a warming sensation that helps in achieving fuller lips.

However, you should remember that when using cinnamon as a lip plumper, you will feel a mild irritation on your lips, but that is not something to worry about.

Why Is Sugar Used As A Lip Scrub?

The actual brown sugar crystals are effective in removing the dead skin cells, while also being gentle on the skin, so as to avoid any irritation.

The natural humectants in sugar help in preventing the loss of moisture, so that your lips won't feel too dry post its use.

Treating your lips with a sugar lip scrub can help in improving the beauty of lips as an exfoliating scrub. Sugar has moisturising properties too to prevent skin from drying. It also unclogs any clogged pores, apart from removing dead and dry skin.

Sugar deeply nourishes, hydrates, lubricates and soothes the skin on lips. It removes or fades away dark pigmentation on the lips and makes it turn soft pink and supple.

DIY Cinnamon And Sugar Lip Scrub:

What you need:

• 1 tbsp of cinnamon powder

• 1 tbsp of sugar

• 1 tbsp of olive or coconut oil

How To Use:

• Mix the ingredients thoroughly in a bowl.

• Once it forms a thick paste, transfer it into a small jar.

• Use your fingertips to massage your lips gently. Leave it on for five to ten minutes.

• Wipe it off with a damp wash cloth thereafter.

Why This Lip Scrub Works?

Cinnamon and sugar used in this lip scrub exfoliates the surface of the lips and stimulates blood flow, while the oil acts as a natural moisturizer for the lips. Exfoliation and stimulation plump the lips and make it appear supple and beautiful. It prepares your lips for the application of a hydrating lip balm. The cinnamon on regular use makes your lips fuller, while sugar exfoliates the lips. Coconut oil used in this scrub, apart from hydrating the lips, contains lauric acid, which is also a natural antibacterial agent.

How Often To Use?

The cold and harsh winter months, and the hot summer months can take a toll on your lips due to excessive exposure to the sun, wind or sand. Therefore, this lip scrub can be used for natural pampering. The best way is to limit the use of this lip scrub to thrice a week during the winters, and once a week at other times, as excessive exfoliation can strip your lips off their natural moisture, worsening the condition of chapped lips.

When To Use Lip Scrubs?

Lip scrubs are ideal for removing dry skin and work as a preventive measure to prevent forming of dry skin on the lips, as the scrubs keep them moisturized and hydrated. However, if you are suffering from a badly cracked lip skin, or if your lips are already feeling too sore, it is better not to do exfoliation immediately. The skin on your lips is very delicate and hence should be given some time to heal. In such cases, use coconut oil or ghee on the lips, allow them to heal, before using the scrub.

As far as possible, use only organic ingredients when preparing your scrub. The best time to exfoliate your lips is at bedtime, followed by application of a good-quality lip balm.