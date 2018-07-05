DIY Anti-ageing Peach Face Mask For Youthful Skin

Visible signs of ageing are one of the biggest skin concerns for women all over the world. They often go for cosmetic procedures or use pricey anti-ageing products to reverse the clock on the skin and reduce the noticeability of signs of ageing such as mouth lines, fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, dryness, etc.

There are a variety of factors that can speed up the ageing process of your skin. Sun damage, use of chemical-based skin care products, lack of proper skin care, health-related issues and even an unhealthy lifestyle can contribute to this skin problem.

The good news is that it is possible to rejuvenate the skin cells and promote its youthfulness. But, fret not as we're not asking you to go for any cosmetic procedure or buy any anti-ageing cream or mask.

Instead, we're letting you know about an effective, all-natural way to restore your skin's youthfulness. All you need to do is get your hands on a couple of ripe peaches and a little bit of whipped cream to whisk your own anti-ageing face mask.

These ingredients offer a wide array of skin benefits and can fight off ageing signs. Here is the recipe you need to follow to get this mask ready.

What You'll Need:

2 mid-size peaches

2 tablespoons of whipped cream

How To Use:

Put the stated components in a bowl and mix.

Stir till the paste is creamy and smooth.

Apply it to your freshly cleaned face.

Let it stay on your skin for about 10 minutes.

Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

Pat your skin dry and apply a light hydrating gel for enhanced results.

How Often:

Use this DIY anti-ageing face mask once a week for at least 4-5 weeks to witness visible results.

Note:

Test this face mask on a patch of your skin prior to applying it to the face to make sure that the ingredients used go well with your skin type. And, if you have a severe acne breakout, then it is best to not use it as whipped cream is quite thick in texture and may aggravate the redness and inflammation.

Benefits Of Peaches For Skin:

• Celebrated for its high vitamin C content, peaches can effectively reduce the noticeability of signs of ageing like mouth lines, crow's feet, fine lines, wrinkles, etc.

• Peaches contain beta-carotene and vitamin K that enable it to protect the skin from the damaging UV rays and ward off conditions that are often caused by sun damage.

• One of the minerals present in peaches is potassium. The primary function of this compound is to prevent the skin from drying out. It aids in providing moisture to the deep layers of the skin.

• Peaches are also used for repairing damaged skin as they are enriched with proteins. Topical application of this fruit can rejuvenate skin and fix the damage.

• The vitamins and minerals present in peaches help it bring a natural dewy glow on the skin. Applying it to the skin can leave it looking fresh and hydrated.

Benefits Of Whipped Cream For Skin:

• Whipped cream contains vitamin A, C and E. These vitamins nourish skin from well under the surface and reduce the prominence of unsightly signs of ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines.

• Replete with lactic acid, whipped cream's application to the face can leave your skin looking luminous and radiant. It is an ideal remedy for those who have dull-looking skin and have to rely on makeup items to bring a glow to their face.

• Application of whipped cream can draw out dead skin cells and impurities from the skin.

• This ingredient is also effective in lightening dark spots and acne scars. Its skin-lightening properties can be used to achieve an even skin tone.

Anti-ageing Tips To Follow:

• Always make sure that your skin is well-moisturized and hydrated to prevent premature signs of ageing.

• Slather sunscreen on your face before stepping out to protect your skin from sun damage.

• Use natural and herbal skin care products as chemical-infused products can speed up skin's ageing process.

• Exfoliate regularly to keep dead skin cells from accumulating in the skin pores.

• Be gentle while you scrub your skin. As aggressive scrubbing can break skin's barrier and make it weak thus leading to premature signs of ageing.

Weekly application of this mask can lead to a younger-looking skin, so upgrade your beauty routine to reap the rewards.