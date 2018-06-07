Did You Know These Five Factors Can Make Your Skin Oily?

Does your skin sweat easily smudging your makeup, and is it easily prone to breakouts? This implies that you have an oily skin. More than spoiling your beauty, oily skin can be quite frustrating. There are millions of us who struggle with an oily skin. Generally, people with an oily skin have large skin pores too.

Our body produces oil to keep our skin soft and supple. But, if too much of sebum is produced, it can lead to oiliness and flare-ups. Medically known as 'seborrhoea', oily skin is caused by excess oil production in the skin by the skin pores.

With the onset of puberty, the fluctuating hormones can lead to oozing out of more sebum through the skin pores, which then settles on the surface of the skin, leading to an oily sheen. Once this excess oil gets trapped in the pore and combines with the dead skin cells and germs on the surface of the skin and within the pore, it leads to the formation of pimples, blackheads and other blemishes.

While some people notice a decrease in oiliness of their skin on completion of puberty, others are seen struggling with an oily skin all through their life. What are the other factors that can make your skin oily? Read on to find out the causes, so that you can try to find out the ways on how to cut down on the shine.

5 Major Factors That Make Your Skin Oily

1. Hormonal Fluctuation

One of the true causes of an oily skin is one's own genetic constitution. An excess of a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is responsible for triggering the sebaceous glands to produce sebum. However, the higher than normal levels of this androgenic hormone can result in excess oiliness of the skin. Fluctuations in hormonal levels are among the major causes for production of excess oil in the skin. In women, androgen levels fluctuate all through their life during pre-menopause or during pregnancy. All this can easily trigger the sebaceous glands to produce more oil, resulting in oily skin.

2. Environmental Factors

Changes in external environment can be a major reason for your oily skin. If you live in places with excess humidity or moisture, it can cause your skin to sweat and make your skin oily. Then, the only option is to ensure that you religiously adhere to your cleansing rituals. During summer, when humidity is at its peak, ensure that you cleanse your face thoroughly to clean and purify your skin pores and remove unhealthy impurities that would have otherwise clogged your pores due to makeup, excess oiliness and pollution.

3. Chemical Overload

Overuse of anything is bad, and so it is with cosmetics too. If you are in the habit of covering up breakouts and acne with the use of makeup, then it is time that you realized that excess use of such cosmetics can in turn damage your skin. Also, over exfoliating, over cleansing and scrubbing of the skin and use of too many skin care products can harm your skin. Moreover, if you get to bed without removing the day's makeup, it can lead to oiliness and breakouts as well. Using a good-quality natural toner like rosewater, after cleansing your face, may be a good idea to even out your skin tone.

4. Stress

We all face stress, but, did you know that when you are stressed, it is not just your health that takes a toll, but it reflects on your skin too? When under stress, our skin produces excess of androgen hormone that can lead to an oily skin. Resort to some good lifestyle habits such as meditation and yoga to control stress. When you are happy and joyful, and at peace with your inner-self, the skin absorbs excess oil produced and reduces the shine.

5. Diet

While our genetic makeup, environmental factors, stress, and age indeed play a major role in causing an oily skin, eating right is equally important too. It is important to know what you should eat and should not eat, in order to avoid oily skin in the long run. Some of the foods that you should consider including in your diet if you have an oily skin are cucumber, nuts, oranges, green veggies, avocados, pulses, grapefruit, raw fruits, coconut water, whole grains and fish. Avoid oily, spicy and fried foods, junk foods, refined foods, and sugary foods, as they play a major role in inducing oiliness in the skin.

Once you know about the causes of an oily skin, check out what best you can do to keep your face shine free. There are so many natural astringents, cleansers and other solutions in nature that can nurture your oily face to keep it shine free. But, make sure you use them in the appropriate manner to keep your skin clear, blemish free and beautiful. Consider visiting your dermatologist too, to get appropriate suggestions.