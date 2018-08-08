Dealing With Scanty Hair? Try These Impressive Tips

It goes without saying that in order to maintain your hair's natural beauty, it is essential to pay considerable attention to its overall health. While there are people who are blessed with naturally flawless hair, most of us have to go to great lengths to help our tresses stay healthy and look their best. Especially the ones who have scanty hair.

Scanty hair lacks volume and looks flat. There are few who are born with this type of hair while there are those who lose their hair's natural volume over a period of time and end up with scanty hair.

Regardless of the reason, this type of hair can bring down your beauty quotient and make you feel conscious to wear your hair down.

The good news is that there are few expert-approved styling tips that can give your scanty hair the boost it requires and make them appear voluminous. And, today at Boldsky we're letting you know about these tips.

But before, let's discuss the common factors that cause your hair to lose its natural thickness and end up looking scanty.

What Are The Causes Of Scanty Hair?

A variety of factors can cause your hair to become scanty. While genetics, health-related problems and environmental factors can have a huge impact on the state of your hair and can cause your hair to lose its natural volume, there are plenty of other factors mostly avoidable that lead to thin-looking, scanty hair.

Unbalanced diet, unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking and drinking, lack of proper hair care, excessive usage of chemicals and heat styling tools and many more are some of the most common contributing factors to this unsightly hair problem.

All these factors have an adverse effect on the natural thickness of your hair strands. But, by bringing few basic changes in your lifestyle and hair care routine, you can easily combat this problem. Meanwhile, you can try following these hair styling tips to help your scanty hair look bouncy.

Hair Styling Tips For Scanty Hair:

1. Go For A Haircut

A haircut is an easy and super-effective way to give your scanty hair the much-needed bouncy look. An experienced stylist would cut your hair into layers. Such hairstyles can make your tresses appear voluminous and beautiful. Whether you have short or long hair, a good haircut can beautify the appearance of otherwise scanty hair.

2. Partitioning Your Hair Is Very Important

More often than not, simple things like hair partitioning can have an impact on the appearance of your hair. This can either make your tresses appear thick and bouncy or make them look thin and scanty. Middle partition tends to make locks appear thinner than they actually are. Instead of middle partitioning just partition your locks sideways to help your tresses look bouncy.

3. Cover Your Forehead

Presence of scanty hair on your head can make your forehead look quite big. This can make anyone feel conscious of their appearance. To prevent that, it is wise to style your hair in ways that cover up your forehead area. For this, you can get your hair cut into bangs. Covering your forehead will not just help you hide the thinness of your tresses but also look youthful.

4. Styling Is A Necessity

It goes without saying that scanty hair can ruin your beauty game. Lack of volume makes the hair appear unhealthy and unsightly. However, with just a little bit of styling, you can give your hair the much-needed boost. Use hair styling products such as volume-boosting hair sprays to give your hair a voluminous and well-styled look.

5. Keep A Tab On The Length Of Your Hair

It is essential to make sure that your hair has the right length. Consult with a hair stylist to find out the length of hair that is perfect. They usually take the shape of your face and your height into consideration before letting you know whether you should go for a shoulder-length cut or neck-length. Once you get to know about the length that is ideal for you, keep a tab on the length of your hair to help to help your scanty locks look well-styled and pretty.

Give these tips a try to style your hair in a way that they look gorgeous and bouncy.