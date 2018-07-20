Benefits Of Shea Butter For Soft And Shiny Hair

Does the thought of butter in your hair sound a bit weird to you? Well then, you definitely are unaware of a wonder ingredient called shea butter which can almost be deemed a boon for dull, brittle and lacklustre hair.

Shea butter is derived from the nuts called "Karite nuts" which are a native of the savannah regions of Africa. A cream-coloured fatty substance is derived from these nuts which is commonly known as shea butter. The raw variety is yellow in colour whereas its refined counterparts are an ivory. It is rich in oleic acid and stearic acid.

The naturally containing vitamins A, E and F make it an apt choice for women who want soft and supple skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties, helps the skin heal wounds and also locks in moisture without making the skin greasy. Shea butter is also a natural anti oxidant which protects the skin from damage due to oxidative stress.

While beauty buffs are very well aware of the benefits of shea butter for their skin, it does magic to our tresses too. Unrefined shea butter is an amazing health tonic for our hair and can instantly transform your look.

Here are some amazing benefits of shea butter for a healthy, drool-worthy mane-

1) Repairs Damaged Hair

Women nowadays want to look perfect even when they step out for grocery shopping. So the constant heating and styling of hair can snatch their natural shine and make them rough and dull, which can lead to split ends. We all know how difficult it is to repair spilt ends. Salon treatments may smoothen and repair your hair but the effects are never long lasting.

Shea butter is known to excellently repair the damage caused by heat and styling products. The vitamins A and E present in them help nourish the hair from the roots, making it stronger too. You can always trust shea butter to bring your hair back to its healthy state even after excessive damage to it.

How To Use-

1) 2 tablespoons of shea butter can be mixed with equal quantities of olive oil and massaged onto the scalp and hair.

2) Covering the hair with a shower cap will help the scalp absorb the ingredients better.

3) Wash off the pack after 30 minutes.

2) Protects Hair From Heating Tools

Damage repair may be a thing but it is said that prevention is better than cure. In case you just cannot keep away from the straightening and curling irons, using shea butter just before styling your hair will act as a heat protectant and avoid causing irreparable damage to your hair shaft.

How to use-

1) Mix 2 tablespoons of shea butter with 1 tablespoon of avocado oil, which is said to have a high smoking point.

2) Use this mix on your hair just before using heating tools.

3) Soothes Irritated Scalp

Dryness of the scalp can lead to itchiness which can often be an embarrassing condition. Our scalps tend to become itchy and inflated due to stress, environmental pollutants or even chemical treatments.

While using more chemical products can further irritate the scalp, shea butter can instantly reduce inflammation and itchiness by deeply moisturising it.

How to use-

1) Take 2 tablespoons of shea butter in a bowl.

2) Add two drops of tea tree oil and apply this on the scalp, concentrating on the roots.

3) Wash off with lukewarm water and you will instantly be relieved of itchiness.

4) Prevents Environmental Damage To Hair

Travelling is an inevitable part of our lives, most of which happens in broad day light. While all of us make sure not to step out of our homes without covering our skins with SPF, our hair is often neglected. Covering our heads witha scarf isn't enough as the strong UV rays damage our hair follicles.

Furthermore, pollution, wind and humidity can add to our woes. Shea butter is known to contain a natural SPF which protects our hair from all the damaging elements of nature.

How to use-

1) Simply take a dollop of shea butter, or enough to cover your hair and rub it between your palms till it melts.

2) Cover your hair with the butter before stepping out in the sun. It being non-greasy will surely not make its presence felt.

5) Strengthens Hair And Promotes Growth

Shea butter nourishes the roots and scalp of the hair and reduces hair fall. The vitamin content in it stimulates hair growth. It also helps the hair grow faster and stronger, and adds shine to the hair and improves texture as well.

How to use-

1) Regular application of shea butter on the scalp in small quantities will ensure your scalp is getting enough nourishment for hair growth.

2) You can also mix it with coconut oil and apply it on the hair, leaving it overnight.

3) Lightly massage the scalp before washing your hair the next morning. This can be done twice a week to see noticeable changes in your hair texture and growth.