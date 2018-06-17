Amazing Benefits Of Tomatoes For Skin And Hair

Tomatoes have much more to offer than adding good taste to your dishes and boosting your overall health.

The abundance of vitamins and minerals in this tangy veggie is the best way to keep your skin flawless and your hair healthy. Take a look at how tomatoes can be the best pal for your skin and hair.

Benefits of tomatoes for skin



Apart from including tomatoes in your diet for health benefits, here’s how you can use tomatoes for a healthy, flawless skin:

Glowing skin



One of the easiest ways to use tomatoes for glowing skin is to just cut a tomato into two halves and rub it gently on the skin. It evens out the skin tone, giving you a healthy glow. You can also get a smooth, glowing skin by mixing honey with tomato juice and applying the paste on your skin for 15 minutes and washing off.

Tightens skin pores



Tomatoes are beneficial in reducing the appearance of large skin pores. For this, just add 4 drops of tomato juice to 1 tbsp of water and apply it on your face with a cotton ball. Gently massage into your skin and leave it on for 15 minutes. With regular application, you can a see considerable reduction in the size of the pores.

Acts as a natural sunscreen



Tomatoes are high in antioxidants, particularly lycopene, that act as natural sunscreen. This protects the skin from the harsh UV rays. Consuming at least 5 tbsp of tomato paste a day for three months at a stretch is believed to naturally protect you from sunburns. You can also apply tomato on the affected parts by mixing 2 tsp of tomato pulp with a tsp of yogurt.

Keeps the skin youthful



Tomatoes enable the skin to absorb oxygen and prevent signs of aging. Tomatoes can also be consumed on a daily basis to maintain a youthful skin. It prevents cellular damage, reddening of skin, fine lines and wrinkles. It serves as an amazing natural skin treatment that can make the skin appear healthy and youthful with minimal effort.

Great skin toner



Tomato is a great skin toner. The astringent properties of tomato makes it the ideal choice for oily and combination skin. The natural oil reducing and astringent properties of tomatoes can give you a glowing complexion. You can combine tomatoes with other ingredients and use it depending on your skin type. For example, if you have oily skin, mix besan with tomato juice in equal quantities and apply on face and neck. Wash it with warm water after 20 minutes. For dry skin, mix tomato juice with yogurt in equal quantities. Wash off after 10 minutes with cold water. For combination skin, mix mashed avocadoes and tomatoes and use as a pack on the face and rinse off after 15 minutes.

Lightens skin tone



Tomato is a natural bleaching agent, and hence is beneficial in skin lightening treatments. A good face mask is to mix 1 tsp each of oatmeal and yogurt, and add 2 tsp of tomato pulp to it. Apply it on the face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse with water. Apart from exfoliating the skin, this pack improves complexion and clears blemishes.

Exfoliates the skin



Tomatoes are great in removing dead skin cells. Just blend the tomatoes and add a tsp of sugar to it. Apply it on the face in gently circular motion. Else, just cut a tomato into 2 halves, sprinkle some sugar into it and rub it on your skin to exfoliate.

Benefits of tomatoes for hair



Tomato contains some essential nutrients such as Vitamin A, B, C and E that are vital for healthy hair. Here’s how they contribute to healthy hair:

Conditions your hair



Tomatoes are great natural hair conditioners. Apply some tomato pulp on your hair, leave it on for 15 minutes and wash off with cold water. Apart from adding a natural shine, they make your locks soft and manageable.

Keeps your scalp healthy



The Vitamin C present in tomatoes can treat scalp problems like eczema, dandruff, psoriasis and itchiness in the scalp. Just apply tomato puree by mixing it with your regular hair oil and wash off with cold water to prevent dry, itchy scalp. Also, applying tomato juice to your scalp and hair after a swim can reduce chlorine damage. You can follow up by rinsing off with a shampoo and conditioner.

Arrests hair loss



Tomatoes are a great cure for hair loss. By just applying the tomato pulp on to the hair, and leaving it on for 20 minutes and rinsing as usual can help. Repeat at least thrice a week to notice the difference.

Treats dry hair



With change in the weather, moisture escapes from the scalp, making hair brittle and dry. Tomatoes can replenish dry hair by sealing in the moisture in the hair, thereby preventing dryness.

Imparts shine to hair



Tomatoes can be used as the final hair rinse when you wash your hair. They remove excess build-up in the scalp and impart a shine. For this, de-seed ripe tomatoes and juice them. Use it as hair spray and wash off after an hour.

Tomatoes are a true wonder vegetable when it comes to health, beauty and nutrition. Reap its benefits to remain healthy and beautiful!