9 Amazing Benefits Of Dragon Fruit For Skin And Hair

Did you know that dragon fruit, also known as Pitaya can prove to be a vital ingredient in your beauty routine?

This delicious tropical fruit boasts a host of beauty promoting goodness that can help you get naturally beautiful skin and hair.

For ages, women have used this fruit to not just treat beauty concerns but also to improve the appearance and health of their skin and hair.

This exotic fruit is a storehouse of antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients that can effectively ward off a plethora of skin-related problems like premature signs of ageing and hair-related problems like split ends.

Though these are the most commonly known benefits of dragon fruit, there are many other ways in which this remarkable fruit can benefit your skin and hair.

Today at Boldsky, we've rounded up 9 most amazing beauty benefits of dragon fruit. After reading these benefits, you'll definitely get convinced to give this fruit a try and make it a part of your beauty regimen.

There are many ways in which you can use this fruit for skin and hair care purpose. Either apply it directly or just mix it with other natural ingredients to whisk your own skin or hair mask.

Moreover, when compared to the commercial beauty products, this fruit is less expensive and safe to use.

Read on to know the wonderful benefits of dragon fruit here:

Benefits of Dragon Fruit For Skin

1. Prevents Free Radical Damage

Free radicals can cause severe damage to the skin's DNA and leave your skin looking dehydrated and dull. Also, in few cases, it may cause premature signs of ageing. However, topical application of dragon fruit can prevent free radicals from causing damage to your skin.

2. Soothes Sunburned Skin

A high content of vitamin B3 in dragon fruit enables it to soothe sunburned skin and give relief from the inflammation, redness and itchiness caused by the harsh UV rays. Other than that, it can also act as a safeguard and protect your skin from the harsh sun rays.

3. Fights Premature Signs Of Ageing

A variety of factors like sun damage, free radicals damage, lack of proper skin care can speed up the skin's ageing process and cause premature signs of ageing like wrinkles, crow's feet, fine lines, etc. However, the powerful antioxidants present in dragon fruit can help restore your skin's youthfulness and keep unsettling signs of ageing at bay.

4. Treats Acne

Topical application of this excellent fruit is cited to be particularly great for acne-prone skin. Owing to a high content of vitamin C, dragon fruit can also effectively treat acne and stop your skin from breaking out.

5. Makes The Skin Glow

Vitamin C in dragon fruit can also fight off dullness and leave your skin looking radiant and fresh. It is often used as a key ingredient in many commercial glow-booting serums and creams.

Benefits of Dragon Fruit For Hair

6. Repairs Damaged Hair

Numerous factors like usage of chemical-laden products like hair colours, excessive use of heat styling tools, an unhealthy lifestyle can cause long-term damage to your hair and leave them looking dry and brittle. Fortunately, the nutrients in dragon fruit can effectively repair damaged hair and prevent further damage.

7. Adds Shine To The Hair

A high content of vitamin C in dragon fruit enables it to add shine to lacklustre hair. Also, the enzymes present in this fruit make it a remarkable ingredient for treating rough hair. In short, this fruit is ideal for those who have rough and dull-looking hair.

8. Prevents Breakage

Celebrated as an excellent beauty ingredient, dragon fruit can also be used for strengthening hair follicles. As strong hair follicles are less likely to break off. The regular application of this fruit can help you fight off harrowing hair conditions like hair loss.

9. Prevents Split ends

Split ends are often caused by free radicals and this is an exceedingly common problem that concerns millions of women across the globe. The good news is that with the help of dragon fruit it is possible to prevent split ends. That is because a high content of vitamin C in this fruit enables it to shield your hair from damaging free radicals.

Now that you know about the various great things that dragon fruit can do for your skin and hair, you just need to give it a try, however, before applying it to your face, test it on a patch of skin to check if it goes well with your skin type.