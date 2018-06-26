8 Useful Tips To Look Younger Than Your Age

Ageing is, as we all know, a natural process and we do not have control over it, but we can surely delay it. Our problems would have been solved if we had a time machine where we could have reversed time and never looked old.

But everyone knows that cannot possibly happen. Growing old gracefully, the fine lines, wrinkles on your face, etc., is a proof that you've lived a fun, beautiful and a non-chaotic life. But wouldn't it be amazing if we could delay the signs of ageing or cheat time a little bit? Yeah, that sounds good, doesn't it?

Today, we have eight important tips and tricks that will teach you how to look younger than your age. And believe us, people will not be able to guess your age because you'll look younger than your age. So, below we have 8 useful tips for you. Come, let's take a look.

1. Take A Good Care Of Your Skin:

With age, your skin will tend to lose its moisture and elasticity and will cause fine lines, wrinkles, crow's feet, age spots, etc. The best way to slow down the ageing process is by making sure that your skin is hydrated and moisturized all the time. The best way would be to drink plenty of water, and by applying a good sunscreen every day. The harmful UV rays of the sun is also one factor that contributes to dull, dry, lifeless skin, which further leads to lines and wrinkles. As they say "Prevention is better than cure," so make sure you feed your skin with enough moisture and your body with enough amount of water.

2. Rest Well:

A good sleep is crucial for producing the collagen-boosting hormones, so what happens if you do not get enough sleep? The result is dark under-eye circles, and yep, it is not an appealing sight to see.

So, to avoid getting these under-eye bags, you will require 8 hours of sleep. But sometimes, you may not be able to get an 8-hour sleep and end up getting dark circles. So, for that, we have a quick fix for you.

What you need to do is run two teaspoons under icy cold water until the spoon is cold.

Now, place those spoons on your eyes for 2 minutes. The coolness will help the blood vessels to restrict, therefore reducing the purplish red colour under your eyes.

So, the next time you wake up with dark under-eye circles, you know what to do.

3. Use The Right Concealer:

Dabbing heavy amount of concealer on the face will only make you look cakey and older. Sometimes, we make a mistake of using too much of concealer on our face whenever our complexion looks dull. Only when you are going for a heavy makeup or a dramatic look, then yes, you'll require a good amount of concealer, otherwise opt for a creamy concealer, as this lightweight product will blend into those fine lines and wrinkles.

Try not to use a waxy concealer, as this will make you look much more older than your age and the product will settle on the fine lines, making it look bad. Creamy concealers do not sit on top of your pores, but they will blend gently into the skin and will make you look radiant and young.

4. Use An Eyeshadow For An Eye-Lift:

As we age, our skin tends to lose its elasticity, resulting in drooping eyes. Droopy or hooded eyes will make you look old and yes, some people may not find it comfortable to get an eye-lift done. So, how can you make your eyes look beautiful without having to visit a surgeon? Well, the answer is right on your dressing table: Eyeshadow.

Eyeshadows can help you imitate the effects of an eye-lift. Firstly, what you need to do is, you'll need to apply a creamy, light colour shadow on the part of your eyelid that's the closet to the upper lash line, and use a dark colour to contour the crease above the drooping eyelid.

This way, the lighter colour will make the lower part of your eyelid more visible, and the darker colour will cover the drooping part of your eyes, making your eyes look big and beautiful.

5. Thicken Your Eyebrows:

With age, our eyebrows tend to get sparse and this will definitely make you look old. So, for a younger look, you'll need to fake an eyebrow. This can be done with the help of an angled eyeliner and a taupe eyeshadow that matches the colour of your eyebrow. Brush on upward, feathery strokes of colour in the patchy area, mimicking the look of your natural eyebrow hair and then finish off your look with a pigmented eyebrow gel.

6. Illuminate Your Look:

A glowing skin, dewy look is a great way to make your face look young. You can get a radiant skin with the help of a luminizing serum. So, choose a serum that contains AHA or hyaluronic acid in the ingredients list. This will help you get a more supple and radiant skin. This serum will help to lock moisture into the skin and that way, the skin will always look hydrated, supple and glowing.

7. Oil Your Hair:

Frizzy and dry hair adds more years to your look and regular dyeing of hair will make the hair lose its lustre and shine. So, the best way to look young is to apply oil after you shower your hair. Argan or Moroccan oil helps to protect the hair from heat damage and also helps to repair the proteins that make your hair look healthy and strong. Towel-dry your hair and rub a few drops on your hair. You will definitely notice the difference.

8. Perk Up:

Not only our face but our bottoms also tend to lose its bounce as we grow old. So, in order to look young, you need to perk up a little, like wearing jeans with no more than 98% cotton and 2% Lycra. This way, your body will look good and will also add to your overall look.