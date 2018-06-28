7 Useful Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Milia

Milia is a common skin condition in which white bumps develop on the skin under the eyes, nose and cheeks. And contrary to common misbelief this skin condition does not just affect children but also adolescents and adults.

The white bumps are also referred to as milium cysts and while they do not itch or cause discomfort, they can become a source of embarrassment and may be hard to conceal even with makeup.

These bumps occur when keratin gets trapped in the skin. This can happen when there is an accumulation of dead skin cells and toxins in the pores.

The good news is that there are natural ways to treat this skin problem. Here, we have rounded up some of the most effective natural remedies that you can use to get rid of the unsightly white bumps and get a clear-looking skin.

1. Castor Oil

Extracted from the seeds of Ricinus communis, castor oil is a valuable skin care ingredient that is packed with healing properties. These properties help it combat skin conditions like milia.

How To Use:

Soak a cotton ball in castor oil and dab it gently on the affected area. Allow it to stay there for 10-15 minutes prior to washing it off with lukewarm water.

2. Honey

Not just an incredible humectant, honey is also known to possess exfoliating properties that can work wonders on this skin problem.

How To Use:

Smear a little bit of organic honey on the area where you have milia cysts. Gently massage with your fingertips for 5 minutes before washing off the residue with lukewarm water. Repeat this method multiple times a day to get visible results.

3. Facial Sauna

Facial sauna is a great way to draw out excess sebum, dead skin cells and toxins from the pores. This, in turn, can help you treat milia and get rid of the prominent cysts from the skin.

How To Use:

Just take a clean towel and soak it in hot water. Get rid of the excess water and place it on top of your face. Lie down and keep the towel on your face for a good 5-10 minutes. Try this at-home treatment at least once a day to bid adieu to the milia cysts on your face.

4. Sandalwood Powder

Sandalwood powder is a traditional skin care ingredient that can effectively reduce oiliness in the skin and draw out impurities from the pores. This, in turn, can help you get rid of milia cysts.

How To Use:

Just put together a blend of ½ teaspoon of sandalwood powder and 1 tablespoon of rose water. Slather the resulting paste on the troubled area and allow it to dry for 5-10 minutes. Use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue.

5. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is celebrated as an excellent skin care ingredient for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Its application can reduce the noticeability of the milia cysts and control oil production in the skin.

How To Use:

Mix 4-5 drops of tea tree oil with ½ teaspoon of olive oil. Soak a cotton ball into the blend and dab gently on the affected area. Allow the blend to work its charm for 10-15 minutes before using lukewarm water to rinse off the residue. Twice a week, use this natural concoction to get effective results.

6. Pomegranate Peel Powder

Pomegranate peel powder is enriched with powerful antioxidants and its application can give you relief from the annoying symptoms of this skin condition.

How To Use:

Combine 1 teaspoon of pomegranate peel powder with 1 tablespoon of rose water. Apply the resulting paste to the affected area. Let it dry for 10 minutes before washing it off. Use this homemade paste multiple times a week to achieve desired results.



7. Aloe Vera Gel

The soothing abilities and anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera gel make it an exceptional remedy for treating a skin condition like milia.

How To Use:

Scoop out the gel from an aloe vera plant and put it all over the affected area. Massage for a few minutes before leaving it there for another 15 minutes. Rinse off the gel with lukewarm water. Use this home remedy multiple times a day for effective results.