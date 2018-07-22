7 Homemade Blends To Get Rid Of Shoulder Acne

Shoulder acne can be a pain to deal with. The inflammation, redness and itchiness can cause a great deal of discomfort and also become a source of embarrassment.

If you too are someone who keeps getting acne on your shoulders, then do read on. As, today at Boldsky, we’re letting you know about natural blends that can treat shoulder acne and give you relief from the annoying symptoms.

When certain natural ingredients like turmeric powder, aloe vera gel, etc., are used in combination with each other, they can not just treat the existing acne but also disinfect the skin and prevent further breakouts.

Loaded with anti-fungal properties that can destroy acne-causing bacteria, these natural ingredients are far more safe and effective than chemical-infused acne-treating products available in the beauty stores.

Here is the list of all-natural homemade blends that can effectively banish annoying shoulder acne.

Note: Test any of the blends on a patch of skin before applying it to the troubled spot to make sure that the ingredients used in the blend go well with your skin type.



1. Turmeric Powder + Coconut Oil



Anti-bacterial properties of turmeric powder teamed with the nourishing agents in coconut oil can work wonderfully on this skin problem.

How To Use:



Mix a pinch of turmeric powder with half teaspoon of coconut oil. Put the resulting blend on the affected spot. Let it stay there for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Use it multiple times a day for visible results.

2. Tea Tree Oil + Honey



Tea tree oil can disinfect pores while honey can destroy the acne-causing bacteria. And, when combined together, these two can effectively banish shoulder acne.



How To Use:



Mix 2-3 drops of tea tree oil with ½ teaspoon of organic honey. Smear the paste on the troubled area and let it sit there for 5 minutes. Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. Daily application of this blend can yield great results.

3. Baking Soda + Rose Water



Famous for its antiseptic properties, baking soda when teamed with soothing rose water can treat shoulder acne.

How To Use:



Create a blend of a pinch of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of rose water. Apply the paste to the affected area. After 5 minutes, rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. Use this method 3-4 times a week for effective results.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar + Water



The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar works effectively in killing the acne-causing bacteria and disinfecting the skin pores.

How To Use:



Mix 3-4 drops of apple cider vinegar with 1 teaspoon of distilled water. Soak a clean cotton ball in the resulting blend and dab it all over the affected area. After 5-10 minutes, rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. Use this blend twice a day for speedy results.

5. Aloe Vera Gel + Avocado Oil



Often used as a topical treatment to prevent acne from occurring in body parts like shoulder and back, avocado oil tends to work best when teamed with aloe vera gel.

How To Use:



Mix 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel with 2-3 drops of avocado oil. Put the blend on the troubled spot. Leave it there for a few minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Use this once a day to get rid of shoulder acne.

6. Lemon Juice + Oatmeal



The blend of lemon juice and oatmeal can abate redness and inflammation. And, regular application of this blend can not just make the acne go away but also prevent it from recurring.

How To Use:



Put together a blend of ½ teaspoon of oatmeal and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply the blend onto the troubled area. Let it stay there for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Use this blend twice a day for effective results.

7. Sugar + Olive Oil



The combination of sugar and olive oil can remove the toxins from the skin pores and also reduce the inflammation caused by acne.

How To Use:



Combine ½ teaspoon of granulated sugar with 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Slather the paste on the affected area. Leave it there for 15 minutes before wiping off the residue with a wet washcloth. Use this homemade blend at least twice a day for immediate results.