6 Ways To Use Walnuts For Hair Care

Walnuts are among the healthiest foods on earth. Being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats, they are heart friendly and good for our brain health. But, what you may still be unaware of is, the ability of walnuts to make our hair look gorgeous too. Yes, you can actually use walnuts to pamper your hair.

Walnut oil, when used regularly on hair, strengthens hair, making it grow longer and fuller, reducing hair loss and dandruff problems. For those of you who dislike the use of chemicals to colour your hair, you can actually use walnuts as a hair dye too! Having said this, here are 6 different ways you can use walnuts for hair care. Take a look.

1. To Minimize Hair Loss

Walnuts are rich in selenium, the deficiency of which is a major reason for hair loss. When you consume walnuts on a daily basis, your body would no longer be selenium-deficient, and this will also help prevent the balding pattern in men. Furthermore, the presence of Biotin (Vitamin B7) found in walnuts helps in arresting hair fall as well.

How To Use:

The best way to harness complete benefits of walnuts and to arrest hair loss is to eat a handful of walnuts daily, if you desire long, healthy and strong tresses.

2. To Strengthen And Nourish Hair

The harsh rays of the sun, coupled with pollution, can cause a lot of harm to the look and feel of your hair. Walnuts being rich in Omega-3, Omega-6 and Omega-9 fatty acids and potassium can keep your hair strong from the roots to tip. The Omega-2 fatty acids found in this lovely nut nourishes your hair and improves strength.

How To Use:

Apart from consuming walnuts, use walnut oil for hair massage regularly.

3. As A Dandruff Remedy

The sebaceous glands within your hair follicles sometimes produce less oil, leading to dandruff and scalp problems. In such a case, your hair may not get the nourishment that it needs. This, in turn, can lead to weak and limp hair. By increasing your intake of essential fatty acids, you will be doing a lot of good to your hair. When walnut is used for hair care, it also permanently removes the traces of dandruff from your scalp.

How To Use:

Walnut oil is a great dandruff remedy. Apart from keeping your scalp clean by removing dirt and grime, on regular application of the oil, it prevents your scalp from getting flaky, thereby preventing dandruff.

4. For A Healthy Scalp

For healthy hair, your scalp needs to be healthy too. A healthy scalp will have better circulation, which leads to strong hair growth. Walnuts are a rich source of essential oils that help in keeping your scalp hydrated. The antibacterial properties in walnuts help prevent any scalp infections.

How To Use:

Apart from consuming a handful of walnuts, the following treatment can help in achieving a healthy scalp:

Cook 3 to 4 walnut twigs for 10 minutes in half a litre of water. When using the twigs, use it with their foliage. Strain the potion and when warm, rub it directly onto the hair roots, while simultaneously brushing it with a comb for an even distribution of the decoction. This recipe arrests hair fall and gives a healthy scalp. But, to see a change, it should be done regularly.

5. As A Hair Dye

Walnut makes a great alternative for chemical-based hair dyes. The hard shell of walnuts lends them a rich brown colour. This is also the exact reason for walnuts being used as a natural hair dye.

How To Use:

Crush about 10 to 15 walnut shells and keep them soaked in boiling water for half an hour. Cool the liquid and strain the shells. Separate the hair strands that you wish to dye, and with the help of a cotton ball, apply the liquid over those strands. Leave it on for half an hour Rinse with cool water, followed by a mild shampoo and conditioner.

6. For Hair Growth And Shiny Hair

Walnuts are high in keratin, one of the major proteins beneficial for hair structure. This goes to say that walnuts are the best for healthy hair growth, and when coupled with other essential vitamins and minerals in walnuts such as Zinc, Iron, and other healthy fats that give your hair the sheen, there can be nothing better than walnuts to use.

How To Use:

Walnut oil is rich in potassium, which is essential for cell regeneration, and hence also accelerates hair growth. Mix together 50 ml each of soybean oil, olive oil and walnut oil to wet or dry hair and allow it to soak for half an hour, rinse thoroughly and pat dry. Do not use shampoo or conditioner.

While including topical application of walnut oil, and using walnuts as hair masks in your regular hair care routine, do not forget to chew on a handful of walnuts daily. There can be nothing more simple and natural than this, as walnuts help bid goodbye to all your hair troubles.