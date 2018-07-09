5 Reasons Why You Should Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Skin

Hectic lifestyles, lack of sleep, polluted environment, bad food habits, etc., all take a toll on the skin, in the form of fine lines, wrinkles, acne, pimples, age spots, dry and itchy skin, dull and lifeless skin.

There are many skincare products available in the market which are mostly expensive and contain a lot of chemicals. So, why treat your skin with chemicals when you can treat your skin with the gentleness of apple cider vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar can be used to treat all kinds of skin issues. Apple cider vinegar is a vinegar made from cider or apple must.

To attain a beautiful skin, one must need to exfoliate. Exfoliation is a process where the dead skin cells are sloughed off and there are different ways to exfoliate. One of them is by using apple cider vinegar. This is because apple cider vinegar is mild on the skin and helps to make the skin soft and smooth.

Apple cider vinegar is rich in acetic, malic, citric acids, vitamins, mineral salts and amino acids. It contains antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, all of which help to make the skin clean, clear, soft and smooth.

Here are five reasons why you should use apple cider vinegar for the skin:

Apple cider vinegar is very effective when taken internally and used topically. Using apple cider vinegar on the skin can help you get rid of acne, blackheads, wrinkles, age spots, fine lines, acne scars, inflammation, sun burn, etc. It overall cleanses the skin and makes the skin look bright.

You can use apple cider vinegar as a toner since it's cost effective, effective on the skin, and it helps to keep your skin feeling fresh and soft.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar Helps To Treat Acne And Pimples:

Acne and pimples are not only annoying but they hurt too, so instead of buying expensive acne and pimple-treating creams and facewash, why not feed the skin with apple cider vinegar?

We will tell you its amazing benefits right now. Apple cider vinegar is an awesome remedy for treating pimples, blemishes and acne. This is because apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid that helps to minimize pores and stimulates blood circulation in the skin.

Its antiseptic, antibacterial and antiviral properties help to kill the bacteria that cause acne and pimples and prevent it from appearing.

It can also treat any kind of skin infections and make the skin look clean and clear. Since it's a natural astringent, dabbing a few drops of diluted apple cider vinegar on acne and pimple scars will help reduce its appearance overnight.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar Helps To Reduce Age Spots:

Rinsing your face daily with apple cider vinegar will help reduce the appearance of age spots and even out the skin tone.

The powerful alpha hydroxy acids and acetic acid found in apple cider vinegar help to gently remove the dead skin cells and allow the new skin cells to breathe. Facewashes do have tiny amounts of alpha hydroxyl acids but it wouldn't be as effective as apple cider vinegar.



How To Use:

• Gently apply undiluted apple cider vinegar on the age spots with the help of a cotton ball and leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Wash your skin with cold water.

• Repeat this process 1-2 times in a day to get rid of age spots.

• Use this remedy for about six weeks or until you see any signs of improvement on your face.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar Works As A Natural Toner:

Toners are generally used on acne-prone skin and some toners can strip off the natural oil from the skin and leave the skin feeling dry. There are alcohol- and water-based toners in the market but why take a chance when you can use apple cider vinegar? Apple cider vinegar is gentle on the skin and will not cause irritation.

How To Use:

In two cups of water, mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Mix them well. Take a cotton ball or with clean fingers, start applying apple cider vinegar all over your face.

This will help to shrink visible pores and also help to stimulate blood circulation. Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar Balances The Skin's pH Level:

pH means potential hydrogen and it's used to describe the acid-alkaline ratio of a substance (0 means most acidic and 14 means most alkaline). Why is it necessary to maintain the pH level?

Well, we have a barrier on our skin and it's known as the acid mantle, which is responsible for trapping in moisture, blocking germs, bacteria, pollution, etc. The acid mantle should be slightly acidic, i.e., 5.5 pH balance.

When it's too alkaline, then the skin becomes dry and sensitive. So, apple cider vinegar helps to maintain the skin's pH level. It prevents the skin from becoming too dry and too oily.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar Helps To Fight Wrinkles:

Application of diluted apple cider vinegar on the face will help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

How To Use:

• Mix equal amounts of apple cider vinegar with water.

• Soak cotton ball into the diluted apple cider vinegar and then dab it on the face.

• Rinse with warm water.

• Use this every day or until you are satisfied with the result.